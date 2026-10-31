3 Must-Read Dystopian Prequels to Read That Aren’t Part of The Hunger Games But Are Just as Good

Dystopian fiction is having a moment again. Well, one could argue that it never really doesn’t have a moment. As sci-fi subgenres tend to go, dystopian settings and stories are frequently very popular ones to explore both on the page and on the screen but right now is a particularly great time for them thanks to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping heading into theaters in just a few weeks, bringing Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games franchise prequel to life on the big screen. As dystopian stories go, the Hunger Games in general has fantastic prequels — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was an example of a great book and a great movie — but they’re not the only dystopian franchise to offer its fans stories that go back to the beginning or offer us different perspectives well after we’ve gotten acquainted with the dark, twisted world. In fact, the prequel story is a pretty common element of a dystopian franchise and some of them are truly great.

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Here are three books that are must-read additions to existing dystopian fiction franchises that are every bit as good as the Hunger Games. Technically, there are four books on this list but one franchise has two unique prequels that really should be read together to get the full scope of the story before dropping into the action and one of the books on this list might be one of our most anticipated new releases this year. Get ready to go even deeper into some fascinating and twisted worlds — and plan your reading accordingly.

3) The Sixth Faction by Veronica Roth

Harper Collins Books

Okay, technically this is not a prequel. It’s more of an alternative version or a “what if” story from the Divergent franchise, but as it falls into that “different perspective” idea it feels like a fitting addition to this list. The first book in a planned duology, The Sixth Faction takes us into the Divergent universe that we already know but offers a twist: Beatrice “Tris” Prior faces a tragedy at her Choosing Ceremony and chooses a different path than what we saw in the original series. This is not a world where she elects to go Dauntless. What unfolds is a different journey for Tris, still set in the same world, but it also offers a very different look at the world fans already know and love. We get a different timeline, there are some reveals that happen far earlier, and it’s a far richer experience. While it is technically a different story, reading The Sixth Faction offers something new to the existing Divergent books — and the unfinished film series as well. So yeah, this might not be a genuine “prequel”, but you can sort of experience it in the same way and it’s must-read.

2) The Kill Order and The Fever Code by James Dashner

What’s better than a dystopian prequel? Two dystopian prequels! The Maze Runner franchise, not unlike The Hunger Games, actually got two prequel books to help flesh out its world after the main series concluded. The first is The Kill Order. Published just one year after the third book in the series (The Death Cure), The Kill Order is set 13 years before Thomas’ story in the Glade begins and centers around the aftermath of the solar flares that hit Earth and devastate the whole planet as well as the deadly and terrifying Flare virus. The story follows a small group of young people who try to navigate this new world, leading readers up to the introduction of World In Catastrophe: Killzone Experiment Department (WICKED) and the introduction of a little boy named Stephen — who is renamed Thomas, aka the main character of The Maze Runner.

The story doesn’t stop there, though. There’s a second prequel, The Fever Code. This one functions as sort of a sequel to The Kill Order and bridges the space between that book and The Maze Runner. The book follows Thomas’ childhood in the care of WICKED, exploring how WICKED comes about, how it takes over, and how the organization is set up to be what it is by the time we get to The Maze Runner. While you can read The Fever Code alone as a prequel for The Maze Runner, pairing it with The Kill Order is a perfect prequel experience.

1) Rising Thunder by Neal Shusterman

Neal Shusterman’s Arc of a Scythe series — Scythe, Thunderhead, The Toll, and Gleanings — is genuinely great. It tells the story of a world that has conquered disease, war, hunger, and death itself with a benevolent AI (the Thunderhead) governing society and to keep the population under control in terms of numbers, a group of humans (Scythes) are tasked with randomly “gleaning” people. Of course, we’re dealing with humans and there is corruption within the Scythedom. It is a fascinating story. But how do we get to this world? Enter Rising Thunder, the first book in a new, prequel trilogy. The book is set to publish on December 1st. It’s set in 2042 and offers an exploration of the end of the so-called Age of Mortality as well as the origins of the Thunderhead, the beginnings of the Scythedom, and more. ComicBook had the opportunity to read this one early and not only was this on my personal most anticipated for 2026, but it’s also a prequel that absolutely lives up to expectations. The near-future setting makes it feel chillingly timely and even if by some chance you haven’t read the Arc of a Scythe series yet (and really, get on that) this is a prequel that stands on its own very, very well.

What dystopian prequels do you feel are must-reads? Let us know in the comments — we are always looking for new books for the TBR!