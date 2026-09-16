New Sunrise on the Reaping Trailer Hints at Darkest Hunger Games Yet—Watch It Here

The Hunger Games franchise has always been a devastating one. Even before these stories hit the big screen, the books were bringing readers to tears as beloved characters like little Rue and (eventually) Prim and Finnick Odair lost their lives, be it in the Hunger Games themselves or in the fight against the Capitol. However, those who have read all the Hunger Games books know that Suzanne Collins took things to the next level in the newest book, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which depicts Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games. Haymitch was reaped during the Second Quarter Quell, during which twice the number of tributes (so nearly 50 kids) fought to the death.

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Just given the scale of this Hunger Games, it makes sense that is arguably the bloodiest, most disturbing entry yet, but it isn’t solely that event that makes this new installment the stuff of nightmares. Before and after the actual event, in fact, there are numerous truly heartbreaking occurrences, and in just a few months, those scenes will be shown on screen, making them all the more horrifying. Now, just over two months before Sunrise on the Reaping’s Nov. 20th theatrical release date, a brand-new trailer has been released, and it proves that even the biggest Hunger Games fans need to prepare themselves for what is perhaps the most gutting installment in the entire franchise. Check out the trailer here.

Witness the beginning of the revolution. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20. pic.twitter.com/fKCrWXIk3T — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) September 16, 2026

What to Expect in Sunrise on the Reaping

Although Haymitch Abernathy might have seemed like an apathetic, maybe even heartless mentor when he was first introduced in The Hunger Games, that has changed significantly with time. By the end of the first book/movie, for example, readers/audiences already knew that Haymitch was actually doing everything he could to get sponsors for Katniss in the hopes that he could keep her alive. By The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Haymitch was physically putting himself between danger and Katniss, Peeta, and Gale. It wasn’t really until Sunrise on the Reaping, though, that Hunger Games fans learned just how active Haymitch had been in the fight against the Capitol—before he lost everything, that is. As this trailer makes clear, Haymitch was actually in many ways the start of the revolution.

Audiences should get ready to see that heroism and dedication to bringing down the Capitol, depicting a very different Haymitch than the one audiences met in The Hunger Games, but as mentioned, everyone should also prepare for an absolutely brutal movie, especially when it comes to Haymitch’s fate. It’s already known that Haymitch is the victor of his Games, as he survives and becomes a mentor to Katniss and Peeta in the main trilogy, but it wasn’t previously known just how far President Snow went in punishing Haymitch for what he did in the arena (likely even more enraged because of his own ties to District 12 in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). Before the end of the movie, viewers will see Haymitch lose absolutely everything he cares about and will get a clear explanation for why he is the way he is by the time The Hunger Games takes place.