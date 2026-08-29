3 Reasons Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Become Such a Box Office Success (And Why It Will Be Tough to Do Again)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a massive box office success, surpassing every previous Spider-Man movie in a way I never thought possible. The film is already the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, with it making $2.225 billion against a budget of $225 million. However, the movie is still in theaters, meaning that we may be a while away from knowing exactly how high the film’s box office will go.

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To many, Brand New Day seems like just another MCU movie, which is why so many fans are shocked by its success. Recent MCU movies have been somewhat disappointing at the box office, with 2025’s Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps not doing as well as MCU movies from a few years ago. So, something is clearly special about Brand New Day, and here’s what it is.

3) Brand New Day Is The Ultimate MCU Crossover

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a movie shrouded in secrecy, with the identity of Sadie Sink’s character remaining unknown until the day that the film was released. Sink wound up being Jean Grey, a reveal that will have a massive impact on the MCU. While the mystery surrounding Sink’s character was a major plus for the film’s marketing, the answer to this question wound up cementing one of the things that made Brand New Day so exciting. While the film isn’t the biggest MCU crossover, with films like Avengers: Endgame having more characters, it is the ultimate MCU crossover, as it finally fulfills the promise of the franchise.

Since the beginning of the MCU, tons of characters were off-limits for Marvel Studios. Sony owned Spider-Man, FOX owned X-Men and the Fantastic Four, and Universal’s ownership of Hulk made using one of the most iconic Avengers complicated. However, Marvel Studios has attempted to iron out these issues throughout the years, and Brand New Day is the product of that. The film features Sony’s Spider-Man, Universal’s Hulk, FOX’s Jean Grey, Netflix’s Punisher, and Marvel Studios’ Yelena all in one film, meaning that Brand New Day finally brought all the corners of the Marvel Universe together. So, for Marvel fans who wanted to see the interconnected universe used to its full potential again, Brand New Day had a lot to be excited for.

2) Tom Holland & Zendaya Are 2 Of The MCU’s Biggest Stars

While the influence of movie stars on a movie’s success may not be as big of a factor as it was in the mid-20th century, it can still have an impact in the modern era of franchise-focused studio filmmaking. Big actors can play a role in bringing new viewers in, and this was definitely the case for Brand New Day.

The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, two of the biggest actors working today. Both came into Brand New Day on a hot streak, with 2026 seeing Holland and Zendaya co star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Plus, Zendaya spent the first half of the year appearing in projects like The Drama and Euphoria season 3. The character of Spider-Man may be enough for audience members who are already fans of the hero, but Holland and Zendaya definitely bring in even more eyes. It is hard to deny the impact that Holland and Zendaya have had on Hollywood, and Brand New Day is the perfect example of this.

1) The MCU Gave Spider-Man A Break, And It Created Anticipation

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel had a problem. The overarching story of the MCU to that point was over, and in order to properly set up a new saga with similar levels of hype, it would take years. However, shareholders don’t typically enjoy hearing that profits are going to be lower for a few years, meaning that the MCU needed to build to the next thing fast. The constant slew of Multiverse Saga projects left many fans feeling oversaturated, causing many to leave the franchise. So, Marvel pivoted away from the strategy of the early 2020s and is now attempting to bring fans back. Avengers: Doomsday is heavily leaning on nostalgia, bringing back FOX’s X-Men team as well as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. However, it hasn’t been that long since we’ve seen them. The X-Men have just recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine, the latter of which also featured a cameo from Evans. The MCU didn’t give us enough time to miss these characters, taking the wind out of their Doomsday returns.

However, this isn’t the case for Spider-Man. After No Way Home, the MCU waited five years to release a new Spider-Man film, an amount of patience that is uncharacteristic for post-Endgame Marvel Studios. The five-year gap as well as the hype surrounding the start of a new trilogy gave fans time to miss Spider-Man, making his return feel exciting. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new Spider-Man movie for years ahead of Brand New Day, something that probably wouldn’t have happened if it were released two years after No Way Home.