Spider-Man: Brand New Day Projected As First MCU Movie In 4 Years to Accomplish Rare Box Office Feat

Since it opened at the end of July, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a box office juggernaut that’s showing no signs of slowing down. Taking full advantage of a relatively quiet August slate, Marvel’s latest has steamrolled the competition en route to a $2 billion worldwide haul. Less than a month into its theatrical run, it’s already broken a multitude of records, and plenty more could be on the way — including an all-time Force Awakens mark that was once thought to be unbreakable. The whopping success of Brand New Day is a testament to the film’s strong legs, and because of those legs, it’s going to pull off another rare box office feat.

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According to Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is estimated to earn between $35-40 million domestically this weekend, which would be more than enough to retain the No. 1 position on the chart for four straight weekends. Assuming Brand New Day performs in line with these projections, it would be the first Marvel movie since 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to lead the domestic box office for at least four consecutive weekends. Wakanda Forever held on to its spot for five straight weekends before giving way to Avatar: The Way of Water, which was the No. 1 movie for seven weekends in a row.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Helped Marvel Rebound at the Box Office

In the 2010s, the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented itself as the biggest franchise in Hollywood with an unprecedented string of box office hits. Not everything was as massive as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, obviously, but the mere thought of an MCU film bombing was unfathomable. However, since Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s box office track record hasn’t been as steady. There have still been notable hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, but the latest Marvel release is no longer guaranteed to be a considerable draw. Things came to a head last year when a trio of new MCU movies underwhelmed commercially. Even The Fantastic Four: First Steps didn’t fully meet expectations with $521.8 million worldwide.

With Marvel building towards the culmination of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, they desperately needed a big box office smash to get things back on track and generate excitement for the franchise again. Brand New Day arrived at the perfect time for Marvel, as Spider-Man is the company’s most popular character. The film was always guaranteed to be one of the biggest of the year; predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly cracked $2 billion itself while the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. Few could have predicted Brand New Day would be as successful as it’s been, but it wasn’t surprising to see it be an old-school bona fide Marvel blockbuster.

The historic run Brand New Day has been on makes the “superhero fatigue is real” discourse from earlier this summer look silly. However, a Spider-Man movie is not a bellwether for the superhero genre as a whole. The web head is one of a small group of characters that’s immune to any shifting box office trends. A movie starring Spider-Man is going to be a draw regardless of what else is going on in the film industry. He’s a true A-list hero, and the superhero fatigue discussions don’t apply to that tier. This decade, Marvel and DC have had their ups and downs with the B- and C-list characters that headlined massive hits a decade ago.

Brand New Day shattering records seemingly every day is not a guarantee that the Marvel of old is back, but hopefully it establishes some forward momentum that the MCU can ride moving forward. Ticket pre-sales for Avengers: Doomsday are currently outpacing Brand New Day, indicating that Marvel could score another massive, potentially record-breaking opening weekend this holiday season. Avengers is like Spider-Man in that it’s one of the premier Marvel brands that’ll generate significant interest, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The real test may come in 2028, when Ghost Rider (a character who isn’t as well-known as Spider-Man) opens. If that film is a big hit, then Marvel will have definitely made it through a rocky period to establish sturdier footing.