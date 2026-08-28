4 Actors Who Almost Played Wolverine In X-Men Before Hugh Jackman, And One Actually Had To Drop Out Due To A Tom Cruise Movie

Hugh Jackman spent close to a quarter century in the adamantium claws of Wolverine, turning what could have been a supporting character into the emotional backbone of Fox’s entire X-Men saga. In fact, he logged more screen time than any other actor across that franchise, playing Logan from his guarded recruitment into Charles Xavier’s (Patrick Stewart) school through his death in the dystopian future of Logan, the final chapter of a solo trilogy no other mutant ever got. Jackman then returned once more for Deadpool & Wolverine, a performance so beloved that helped the film shatter box office records for an R-rated release. Since then, Marvel Studios has openly discussed bringing Jackman back for future MCU projects, and while the studio is recasting other mutants for its planned X-Men reboot, nobody involved has even floated the idea of finding a new Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard to imagine anyone else as Wolverine, but long before Bryan Singer signed on to direct X-Men in 2000, the character passed through the hands of studio executives, comic writers, and casting agents who each had their own idea of who should wear the claws. Some names attached to Wolverine over the years leading up to production even got close to landing the role, with contract talks and commissioned concept art.

4) Bob Hoskins

Image courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

It’s almost impossible to picture the man who played Smee in Hook or the jovial detective in Who Framed Roger Rabbit throwing a berserker rage in yellow spandex. However, before Fox even had a director attached, legendary X-Men comic writer Chris Claremont had an uncompromising vision for Logan. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Wolverine was never a classically handsome man, being instead a 5-foot-3 hairy ball of rage. When Claremont pitched an X-Men feature film to James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment in 1990, with Kathryn Bigelow attached to direct, his absolute dream casting for Wolverine was Bob Hoskins.

Claremont loved Hoskins’ short-fused performance as a ruthless Cockney gangster in The Long Good Friday, which made him believe the star possessed the exact feral energy Logan demanded. The dream only died because Stan Lee managed to distract Cameron with a pitch for a Spider-Man movie instead, collapsing the mutant project before Hoskins could ever be formally invited to play Wolverine. Claremont kept defending the pick for decades afterward, noting in multiple interviews that Hoskins had the perfect height and demeanor to play a comic-accurate Wolverine.

3) Glenn Danzig

20th Century Fox seriously pursued a rock star for the role of Wolverine. Glenn Danzig, the former Misfits and Samhain frontman fronting his own self-titled band, had just landed his song “Mother ’93” on the Billboard Hot 100 when Fox came calling in 1995 with an invite to audition. Executives realized that the musician embodied Wolverine’s comic book proportions to a tee, standing 5-foot-4 with a permanent scowl and signature mutton chops. Danzig even gained traction as Wizard Magazine’s official fan-cast pick in 1995, which executives always see as a sign that someone will pull people into theaters.

The talks never advanced past a preliminary stage. The studio was still waiting on a finished script, and Danzig was preparing to embark on a massive nine-month tour with his self-titled band. Having no interest in sidelining his music career for an unproven comic book movie, Danzig declined the audition. Singer would formally attach himself to X-Men in 1996, and by then the studio had moved on to other names entirely. Danzig has since said he doesn’t regret passing on the part, and he has been openly critical of the direction Singer and Jackman eventually took the character in.

2) Mel Gibson

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

By the late 1990s, when X-Men was closer than ever to production, Mel Gibson was arguably the biggest movie star on the planet. Fresh off the massive success of Braveheart and the Lethal Weapon franchise, Fox executives saw him as the perfect A-list anchor to sell their incredibly risky superhero ensemble. Gibson was approached about playing Logan, and the discussion advanced far enough that concept artist Miles Teves produced artwork depicting Gibson in full Wolverine makeup, complete with the character’s signature hairline. Teves had already worked on Batman & Robin and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, being a well-established enough artist for studios to call only after executives thought they had a done deal.

Fox ultimately passed on Gibson over salary demands that didn’t fit the film’s budget. The studio was already nervous about the ballooning budget for X-Men, and Gibson’s massive asking price would have devoured a huge chunk of the film’s resources. After a round with established stars that also included Russel Crowe, Fox opted to search for a cheaper, lesser-known leading man, paving the way for Hugh Jackman.

1) Dougray Scott

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

After years of false starts and executive indecision, Fox finally found their Wolverine in Scottish actor Dougray Scott. Unlike the others, Scott officially won the role, signing a multi-picture contract and receiving a final shooting schedule. Unfortunately, he was also contracted to play the primary antagonist in Mission: Impossible 2. As director John Woo’s action sequel fell disastrously behind schedule in Australia, Tom Cruise, famously uncompromising regarding his productions, refused to release Scott to join the X-Men set in Toronto. When Scott subsequently injured his shoulder during a motorcycle stunt, his fate was sealed.

With sets built and cameras already rolling, Fox had no choice but to terminate Scott’s contract, scrambling at the eleventh hour to find a replacement. Hugh Jackman, who had already lost the role once earlier in the casting search, got a second look because producer Lauren Shuler Donner remained convinced he was right for the part despite concerns from others that he was too tall. Jackman joined a production that was already three weeks into filming and had to catch up fast, but the gamble paid off across the X-Men universe. Scott has since said he holds no resentment toward Jackman for how things turned out, and Mission: Impossible 2 went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2000 worldwide, giving him something to celebrate.