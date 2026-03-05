10 Actors Who’d Make the Perfect Next Wolverine

As Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, securing the perfect actor to play him in future movie and TV projects is vital. To date, every Wolverine movie appearance has enlisted Hugh Jackman to play the rapid-healing X-Men hero, making Jackman one of the most beloved superhero movie actors in the world. With his tenure in the role having so far spanned 26 years, Jackman’s Wolverine has become utterly iconic, raising concerns from fans as to whether another actor will ever be able to actually fill his shoes. However, with the MCU heading toward its own Mutant Saga, it seems that the role is sure to be recast imminently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s undeniably going to be a hard task, there are some actors who seem capable of bringing Wolverine and all his powers to life on the big screen. Logan is a complex character who will require the actor to possess a distinct set of attributes, and even then, they will have a difficult time convincing fans. However, the following actors seem as though they could potentially do a perfect job as the next Wolverine, should they ever be given the chance.

10) Jack Reynor

Known primarily for his role in Ari Aster’s cult-based horror movie Midsommar, Jack Reynor is one of the more out-there potential castings for the MCU’s next Wolverine. Reynor has appeared in a real range of genres, from the stark, bloody horror of Midsommar, to the musical comedy-drama Sing Street. He has also featured in supporting roles in massive action blockbusters such as Transformers: Age of Extinction, and in hard sci-fi TV series The Peripheral.

The Irish actor might not be an obvious choice for Wolverine, but he could secretly be perfect. He’s relatively unassuming compared to many superhero actors, which could help him bring Logan to life on the big screen. He’s also no stranger to complex roles, so it could just be a perfect fit.

9) Michiel Huisman

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman is well-known to audiences around the world for his roles in both movies and TV. He first rose to international prominence when he was cast to replace Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones, and later went on to land major roles in The Haunting of Hill House and Rebel Moon. The latter two projects saw Huisman work with notably celebrated directors Mike Flanagan and Zack Snyder, respectively.

While Huisman has many qualities that would potentially make him a great Wolverine, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon might be the best argument for his MCU casting. He held his own in a major role alongside an impressive ensemble in a VFX-heavy, action-packed blockbuster, and still managed to come across as a considerable presence. He’s another somewhat unlikely candidate, but he could perhaps make a perfect Logan in an MCU reboot.

8) Charlie Hunnam

One of the more common fan-casts for the role of Wolverine, Charlie Hunnam is well-known to audiences around the world. His biggest role came as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy, but he has also put in solid performances in Guy Ritchie movies such as The Gentlemen and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Hunnam is noted for both his rugged good looks and his ability to bring action-heavy roles to life with sufficient emotional depth.

On paper, it’s easy to see how Hunnam could be a great fit. There are really only two factors that go against him: he’s already in his mid-40s, and he has a very unique accent that is sometimes hard to overlook. While time and his own vocal cords might work against him, there are still many ways in which Charlie Hunnam could be an exceptional Wolverine.

7) Josh Segarra

Josh Segarra is another name that is often floated by fans as a potential successor to Hugh Jackman’s iconic role. The actor is best known for his TV roles in The Electric Company, Arrow, and Sirens, but he has featured in a range of projects across many genres. Segarra has already appeared in the MCU, playing a relatively small supporting role in one of the more divisive MCU TV shows, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Segarra is often cited as a good fit for the role of Wolverine due to his rugged looks and prior experience in the superhero genre. He also commands an important physical presence, and isn’t so well-known that he couldn’t make the role of Wolverine his own. While his previous MCU appearance might be a minor barrier, a little creative Multiverse magic could see him rejoin the franchise as the next Wolverine.

6) Dafne Keen

While Dafne Keen’s movie and TV appearances might not be as numerous as other contenders, she’s already one of the favorites to take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman. While she’s known to some for her appearances in His Dark Materials or The Acolyte, to most, she’s best known as X-23 from Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine. As she’s already made an MCU appearance as Logan’s biological daughter, taking over the mantle from Jackman seems a logical next step.

Whether or not this will actually happen remains to be seen. It would lean away from the reported X-Men reboot planned for the MCU by bringing in an existing character, but there is actually a comic book precedent for Laura inheriting her father’s mantle. What’s more, Dafne Keen has even spoken about replacing Jackman as Wolverine, and she certainly didn’t rule out taking over the role in the near future.

5) Dacre Montgomery

Dacre Montgomery is undoubtedly best known for his two-season stint on Stranger Things as Billy Hargrove. As well as delivering one of Stranger Things‘ greatest performances playing the volatile bully-turned-supernatural villain on the hit Netflix show, Montgomery also led the cast of 2017’s ill-fated Power Rangers reboot. His two biggest roles to date subtly outline how he could be a perfect choice to play Wolverine after Hugh Jackman.

Montgomery has clearly demonstrated his ability to play complex yet charismatic characters with deep-seated rage issues, which would translate perfectly to a comic-accurate Wolverine. Additionally, he’s also considerably shorter than many other actors suggested for the role, furthering his potential comic-accurate credentials. Finally, he’s also Australian, forming a nice parallel with Jackman that adds another perfect note to his potential inheritance of the iconic role.

4) Taron Egerton

One of the most common names fans have attached to the role of Wolverine has been Taron Egerton. The British actor previously led the Kingsman franchise, and has also received critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as Rocketman and the TV show Black Bird. There are numerous ways in which Egerton appears to be an absolutely perfect fit for the MCU’s next Wolverine.

Egerton’s relatively short stature among Hollywood’s leading men is seen as one factor, but the most compelling is his ability to deliver charismatic leading performances even in action-heavy movies. As well as possessing the perfect physical frame, he’s also in his 30s, meaning he could potentially play the role for some time to come. However, Taron Egerton has addressed playing Wolverine in the MCU, voicing his apprehension about taking on such a huge and beloved role, particularly when that means stepping into Jackman’s shoes.

3) Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood is most commonly associated with his father, Clint, having appeared in many of his directorial efforts. However, he’s also been building quite an impressive career out of his father’s shadow, with many fans insisting he’d be a perfect fit to take over the role of Wolverine. It’s easy to see why, too, as he has plenty of relevant franchise experience. Eastwood is the perfect blend of being relatively unknown in his own right but also possessing enough buzz to give his potential casting a boost.

Perhaps the biggest reason Scott Eastwood would make such a perfect Wolverine is his face. His chiselled features and strong jaw make him perhaps the most Logan-looking actor on this list, and his ability to inject a slight edge into his roles would also be a great fit. As he matches the physical profile and has plenty of blockbuster franchise experience, Scott Eastwood would be one of the most logical casting choices to replace Jackman as Wolverine.

2) Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe is, of course, known for his breakout role as the eponymous boy wizard in the Harry Potter franchise. However, his career has since expanded to showcase his many other talents, making him one of the most popular fan-casts for the role of Wolverine. It’s no secret that he’s one of the most popular contenders, as he frequently tops lists recasting Wolverine for the MCU.

As well as his short stature perfectly matching the comics, Radcliffe has proven his ability to transform for roles in a physical sense, and even has experience starring in a movie where his hands were literal weapons. He’s commonly seen sporting a rough beard, which only adds to the growing clamor for him to be cast as the iconically rugged X-Men character. There are very few ways in which Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t seem a perfect fit for the role, and his casting would certainly prove popular with fans.

1) Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell might be one of the few members of Sinners‘ cast not to have superhero movie or TV show experience, but he’d make a perfect Wolverine. The actor’s career has been launched into the stratosphere with his performances in Sinners and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and with that success, surely more opportunities will fall at his feet. One of them could well be to take Hugh Jackman’s place as Wolverine in the MCU, and that couldn’t be more perfect.

O’Connell’s height and ability to act using his entire body would make him an exceptional casting choice for the role of Logan. He’s another rugged actor who has proven his ability to mix charm with an edge of danger, and has now become a beloved star around the world. In terms of stature, both physical and metaphorical, Jack O’Connell is the best choice to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, should he be interested in the role.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!