4 Biopics That Stick to the True Story, & 1 That Made It All Up

Biopics have always been popular because they tell real-life stories. However, we know that not every movie can stick to every single event, since filmmaking involves cuts, pacing changes, and added drama. Still, some are praised today for staying true to their most important events, while others, even if they’re entertaining overall, haven’t been as well received by audiences when it comes to their historical accuracy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve put together a few biopics worth checking out because of how faithfully they tell the stories they’re based on, along with one in particular that still gets called out for rearranging events and making things up. Have you watched any of them?

5) Malcolm X

image courtesy of warner bros.

You can’t tell the story of this activist without addressing the changes in opinion, conflicts, and even contradictions that made him such an important figure in American history. And Spike Lee’s biopic, Malcolm X, understood that perfectly. The film follows different stages of Malcolm Little’s (Denzel Washington) life, from his childhood and involvement in crime to his years in prison, his conversion to Islam, and his rise as one of the leading voices of the Black movement in the United States. The production was based on The Autobiography of Malcolm X, which helped keep the narrative closely tied to his own experiences.

And sure, some small adjustments were made in a biopic, but only to make the story flow better and adapt it to the language of cinema: some characters represent multiple people from Malcolm X’s real life, and certain dialogues were reconstructed, but none of that changes what really matters. And one of the best things about the movie is that it doesn’t portray its protagonist as a leader who always held the same beliefs or never made the same mistakes; it’s actually the opposite, as we get to see how his views on race, religion, and politics changed over the years. Hiding those transformations would mean leaving out one of the most important parts of who he was. It’s just one of the best biopics ever made, with a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

4) Ray

image courtesy of universal pictures

How many musical biopics have you watched that were widely praised by people? Michael, Elvis, and Rocketman are some of the most popular ones, but what about Ray? A major reason the film works is that it doesn’t focus just on the artist’s greatest hits and achievements, but also brings his personal struggles to the forefront. The movie follows Ray Charles (Jamie Foxx) from his childhood in Georgia, where he lost his eyesight and witnessed the accidental death of his younger brother, to his rise as one of the most influential artists in American music. Along the way, we see how he developed his signature sound by blending gospel, blues, jazz, and country, but we also get a closer look at his struggles with drugs, his infidelities, and the situations that damaged his relationships.

And it’s this willingness to show his personal life and stay true to what happened that gives the film an edge over other movies in the genre. Charles isn’t portrayed as a musical genius who had to overcome hardships, but as someone whose own behavior also caused a lot of pain to the people closest to him. And did you know Charles himself had a part in shaping this approach? He was given access to the script in Braille, took part in approving it, and even met Foxx before he was cast, testing his piano-playing skills. Some events were condensed, and certain relationships were given more attention than others, because portraying an entire life in a 2-hour-and-30-minute movie is no easy task. But the film never made up conflicts that didn’t happen.

3) Lincoln

image courtesy of walt disney studios

Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln was widely talked about when it was released in the 2010’s, earning Oscar nominations and a Best Actor win for Daniel Day-Lewis. And when we think of Abraham Lincoln, we remember his historic speeches, the Civil War, and, above all, his role in ending slavery in the United States. But the movie actually explores something better: the political work required to turn this historic decision into reality. The story focuses on the final months of the American Civil War, when the president needs to secure enough support in Congress to pass the 13th Amendment, which would abolish slavery. This means we get to see the meetings, negotiations, and clashes between politicians who didn’t always agree with the president’s goals.

And unlike some biopics, Lincoln doesn’t turn this whole process into a series of inspiring speeches where everyone eventually realizes he’s right. With an approach that always feels grounded, the film shows the concessions Lincoln had to make and the strategies he used to secure the votes he needed. Naturally, some events were adjusted for dramatic purposes (including the vote of representatives from Connecticut), but the effort to pass the amendment and the political context are historically grounded. This storytelling choice also helps better understand the historical figure himself, since he had strong convictions but knew he wouldn’t be able to put them into practice just by defending what he believed in.

2) Erin Brockovich

image courtesy of universal pictures

This is a movie from the 2000s, and it’s a shame that it has been forgotten, because it’s one of the most faithful biopics out there. Erin Brockovich might seem overly dramatic, but the events depicted in the film actually happened. This is the story of Erin (Julia Roberts), a woman going through financial difficulties who manages to get a job at a small law firm. But while organizing documents, she comes across some suspicious medical records showing health problems among residents of Hinkley, California. An investigation then reveals that a major energy company had contaminated the area’s groundwater with a toxic substance. So, Erin starts reaching out to residents, gathering information, and helping build a case that eventually resulted in a $333 million settlement in the ’90s.

What’s remarkable about this biopic is that its protagonist isn’t a lawyer or a professional investigator, but her persistence and ability to earn people’s trust were essential to the case, and those are real aspects of her story. Brockovich herself said the movie was approximately 98% faithful to her experience, although some details were changed and the ending was simplified for the screen. For example, the film gives the impression that all the residents were happy with the settlement, when the reality was more complicated. Still, these are very minor changes. And it’s worth pointing out that Roberts also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance.

1) Bohemian Rhapsody

image courtesy of 20th century studios

This case, on the other hand, shows just how much the movie industry can change a true story to give it a more convenient ending. Bohemian Rhapsody made quite an impact as it tells the story of Queen’s legendary frontman, but the criticism surrounding its accuracy was far less positive, even though the film was an enjoyable experience overall for many people. The story revolves around Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), but also follows the formation of the famous band, its rise to success, and the events leading up to its performance at Live Aid in 1985. However, much of what we see didn’t happen exactly that way, and for many fans, that didn’t sit well, because there was already so much real material to build the movie around, and it felt like they had simply disregarded it.

For example, Mercury is portrayed as the reason Queen temporarily broke up after he decided to pursue a solo career, making the Live Aid performance a sort of band reunion. In reality, though, the group never officially split up, even as its members worked on individual projects. The film also suggests the singer found out he was HIV-positive and told his bandmates while they were preparing for the show, but his diagnosis most likely came in 1986 or 1987. Even some characters were made up to add more drama, such as the record executive Ray Foster, who tried to prevent the release of one of the band’s major singles. Changes are sometimes necessary, but in the case of Bohemian Rhapsody, they significantly alter how you understand the band’s entire story.