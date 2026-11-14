4 Crucial James Bond Elements That the New Movie Needs to Bring Back

A new James Bond is about to be announced, as the franchise gears up for a whole new era under the ownership of Amazon-MGM. We know Steven Knight (Eastern Promises, Peaky Blinders) is writing the script, and that Denis Villeneuve (Dune trilogy) will direct the 26th Bond film. Story details and casting are being kept secret, as is the general approach to the character. There have been hints that Bond could get a new origin story, as Knight has teased that he’s taking a deep dive into modern espionage and counterintelligence agencies as his inspiration.

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More importantly, Knight has also looked at the life and times of James Bond creator Sir Ian Fleming, who was a real-life spy in WWII (“[Ian Fleming]… was living that life. In the war, he was doing those things.”); he’s also hyper-aware that Bond is a larger-than-life character, not bound by grounded reality (“Bond has been bulletproof… the core of it is like a diamond. You can’t touch it. The person you are talking about is folklore.”)

So far, we like the sound of all that, because in our humble opinion, James Bond is a character who needs a bit of edgy groundedness, but also some fantastical elements that make him distinguishable from so many other modern spy-action franchises (Jason Bourne, Mission: Impossible, etc.). We’ve singled out 4 crucial elements of James Bond lore that have been missing from modern films and need to come back.

4. Gadgets Galore

MGM

One of the most fun elements of a James Bond film used to be the gadgets the elite spy was given to complete his missions. From customized cars and advanced weaponry to spy-ready tools disguised as everyday objects (pens, watches), Bond had it all! Even tactical wardrobe and accessories (jet pack!)

The Bond tradition for gadgetry went hard in the 1990s era when Pierce Brosnan was Bond; however, the Daniel Craig era stepped back from that aspect of the franchise, as it interfered with the “grounded and gritty” trend of the late 2000s and 2010s. Sure, Q (Ben Whishaw) and his lab were still part of Craig’s Bond films, but the use of the gadgets was just as often mocked or used on minor throwaway moments. The overall attitude was that Craig’s Bond didn’t need those “silly” things – but by all means, do add that bit of “silly” back into the franchise. Not only does Bond need to have the fun toys of a super-spy, but it also used to be a great revenue driver – just ask any Bond fan who ever wandered into a spy store.

3. A Whole Spy World

Sony Pictures

One of the biggest dropped balls of the Daniel Craig Bond era was the overarching story of the SPECTRE organization and its clandestine role in so many of the events that impacted Bond’s life and career. The first two Craig films, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, built SPECTRE up to Thanos-like proportions: an organization always one step ahead, with operatives (at times literally) in every room of influence, power, and espionage. It looked good going into Craig’s fourth film, Spectre, which promised to bring all three previous films (and their villains) under the organization’s umbrella, while revealing Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) as the reboot of the mastermind Bond villain, Blofeld.

Spectre was deemed one of the worst Craig Bond films and squandered years of story dedicated to a Marvel-style build-up. The new James Bond needs to bring back the old-school version of a Bond universe, in which SPECTRE was just one recurring villain group, in a world of shady terrorist or rival espionage organizations. The Craig films also tried to tie into “realistic” geopolitical matters, with villains working out complex real estate schemes, doing arms trading, or digital/informational warfare. It made sense for the grounded approach they took, but even Mission: Impossible always knew that there’s so much more fun when spy-action bad guys are crazy, arch, and up to world-threatening villainy. The Bond franchise has introduced many different wild cabals (SPECTRE, SMERSH, Janus Syndicate, etc.) with room to add new ones to the mix. More CIA and other allies stepping in. Make this feel like a fantastical spy world that Bond and MI6 are just a part of. Shows like Archer and Citadel should be doing it better.

2. Awesome Femme Fatales

MGM

Every Jame Bond movie comes with some form of Femme Fatale. A killer woman (often with killer looks) who Bond typically mistakes for his usual conquest before realizing he’s got a Viper (or Vesper) on his hands. However, in the past, Bond femme fatales were so dynamic and wild that they became as iconic as the hero or any of his male foes. Octopussy, Pussy Galore, May Day, Blofeld’s Angels of Death – Bond movies made the femme fatale archetype bigger and better than film Noir detective flicks ever did.

The last great classic Bond femme fatale was arguably Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen), the Russian assassin and sadist in GoldenEye, who could crush men’s ribs between her thighs. After Xenia, the franchise bent more toward a ’90s image of women in power being big bads (Elektra King in The World Is Not Enough), or “good girls” who turned out to be turncoats (Miranda Frost in Die Another Day, Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale). After Vesper, the Craig Bond films mostly relegated Femme Fatales to being supporting, if not bit, characters (Sévérine in Skyfall, Lucia Sciarra in Spectre). It’s time for the ladies of Bond to have some fun again and live up to all senses of the modern word “baddies.”

1. Style As A Weapon

MGM

Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan are the two Bond actors who truly understood that the character’s impeccable style, suave demeanour, wit and charm were all as important to his arsenal as a spy as his signature Walther PPK pistol. Every other Bond actor has shown some of those attributes in their performance, but no one since Connery has nailed them all and added a heaping dose of steamy sex appeal on top.

Bond in a swimsuit should be just as dangerous as Bond in tactical gear; the Craig films had no problem always taking a moment for a lingering eye on the actor’s buff body, but that was frivolous indulgence. Connery’s Bond danced a Tango to get along on his mission, and his powers of seduction as a spy were never in question. Craig was a bit too cold and calculating: seduction was just an act, a job. The new Bond needs to not only wear but wield that charm and sex appeal in a way that seduces the audience as effectively as whatever mark Bond is working. From the walk to the talk to the close and the poses, Bond’s style is one of his most distinguishing qualities. Bring it back to the forefront.

The next James Bond film is in development.