James Bond 26 Update From Denis Villeneuve Makes Those Thanksgiving Rumors Look Likely

When asked directly, even Denis Villeneuve couldn’t help but smile about the new James Bond casting process. Rumors have been swirling for weeks now about who might be up for the role and how close things may be (two separate reports indicated different actors may have secured the job), only for even more reports to arrive (and high-profile) actors had actually screen-tested for the part.

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We’re in the waiting game now, but the potential for a pre-Thanksgiving announcement to end the speculation has already been revealed. Now, director Denis Villeneuve has broken his silence on what’s going on. Speaking with GQ in a new interview, the Dune filmmaker was asked straight if the role of James Bond had already been cast, prompting him to offer a brief tease: “It’s…In the process, in the process. We’re pushing the gas.” When told to blink once for Robert Pattinson in the role and twice for Callum Turner, Villeneuve shielded his eyes and, with a laugh, offered, “That’s tough not to blink.”

So has Denis Villeneuve picked his James Bond yet? GQ asked the director himself at a special #GQMOTY screening last night—but you'll have to interpret his response for yourself. pic.twitter.com/h0EBk8Q241 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 11, 2026

James Bond 26 Progress Teased by Denis Villeneuve

Thus far, the likes of Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, , have been linked to the most recent screen test reports for Bond. It remains to be seen who will ultimately take the role, with reports arriving online that have linked both Turner and O’Connor to the part. That said, the recent implosion of James Gunn’s role at DC Studios does make it seem likely that Hoult and Pattinson could have freedom in their schedule soon.

The secrecy surrounding the new James Bond is nothing new considering the high-profile nature of the role, and the fact that we haven’t actually had a new one in over twenty years. To that end, it makes sense why the process appears to be taking so long, in part because the actor will not only need to fit the part but be someone that can seemingly carry on playing it for multiple movies across more than a decade. There’s another key factor in why it’s taking so long, the new ownership and producer team behind the series.

As fans may recall, Amazon purchasing MGM was at least in part to swallow a massive library of titles and franchises that Prime Video could turn into new conent in the streaming era. James Bond wasn’t the same as, say, Carrie or Rocky, though, and required the studio still play ball with EON Productions and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Eventually, Amazon bought the pair out, removing the family that had been producing Bond since the 1960s from the equation entirely.

In their stead, Amazon MGM has appointed Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) and David Heyman (Harry Potter) to bring the series back to life, tapping to high-profile producers that have major franchise experience. That said, Pascal and Heyman’s experience in finding the right actors for major parts (which have a lot of years tied to the casting) is a proven talent at this point. This time next week we may finally know who it is.