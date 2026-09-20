4 Cult 1995 Kids Movies That Every Millennial Still Knows From Front to Back in 2026

There was something truly charming about kids’ movies from back in the 1990s. You’d definitely understand if you grew up in that generation, but if you’re younger, you can easily enjoy them if you watch them with an open mind. They had a charm that is long lost today. And 1995 was a good year for giving kids’ movies they would remember for years. You had creepy board games, talking animals, ghosts, superheroes, and enough weirdness to make you wonder how these movies ever got approved in the first place. Somehow, audiences loved every minute of it.

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For Millennials, these are no longer just simple movies. They became part of growing up. The quotes stuck, the songs stuck, and certain scenes are probably still etched into your memory whether you like it or not. Even in 2026, you can put one of these movies on and suddenly remember exactly what happens next. So, let’s take a trip back to 1995 and revisit four cult kids’ movies that you have memorized somewhere deep in your brain.

4) Babe

At first, Babe seems like the kind of movie that would quickly fade away into obscurity. It’s about a pig who wants to become a sheepdog. How is that relatable? But as soon as you watch it, you realize its magic. How can you resist the cuteness of that pig and not get swept up in his journey? The movie follows Babe, a small pig who ends up at a farm and begins learning from the animals around him. Before long, he decides that he wants to do something nobody expects a pig to do. It snowballs with charm from there. But be warned—if you haven’t seen the film before, it is one of the most traumatizing kids’ movies from the ’90s.

What makes Babe so memorable is that it treats its characters with emotional depth. There’s a surprising amount of heart to the story, but the movie is also genuinely funny. Babe himself is also impossible not to root for. The little guy is polite, determined, and doesn’t realize that others think his dream is ridiculous. And you can’t forget about Farmer Hoggett. He says very little but somehow becomes one of the movie’s most memorable characters. The whole story feels like a children’s movie that accidentally became much more emotional than anyone expected. On the surface, it might just look like a movie about a talking pig, but watching it reveals why it’s so special. It was sweet, strange, funny, and just a little bit heartbreaking. There’s also the fact that it became a critical and commercial success. Way to go, Babe.

3) Casper

Year after year, it seems that horror movies get darker and more extreme. Meanwhile, there’s one story about a friendly ghost. Casper could simply be a movie about a cute ghost trying to make friends. Surprisingly, it examines loss, grief, and the realities of mortality in a family-friendly and fun film. Casper is the ghost of a young boy who lives in a haunted mansion in Maine. When a therapist named James Harvey and his daughter Kat arrive at the mansion, the cute ghost thinks he can easily make new friends—something he’s been wanting for a long time. Of course, having three troublesome ghost uncles around makes things considerably more complicated.

Casper had almost everything a kid in 1995 could want. It had cartoonish ghosts, a creepy mansion, slapstick comedy, and a supernatural adventure. But there was also something surprisingly sad about Casper himself. He isn’t just a mischievous ghost. He’s a kid who died young and never got the chance to grow up and nurture relationships with other people. That gave the story an emotional angle that many kids probably didn’t fully understand at the time. And then there is the nostalgia factor. The effects may look very different by 2026 standards, but that is almost part of the charm. Put Casper on today, and a Millennial can probably remember the major scenes before they happen. And yes, the line about friendship is probably still sitting somewhere in the back of your mind—and with a full understanding of the movie’s themes, it might just hit a little harder than before.

2) A Goofy Movie

A Goofy Movie is one of the clearest examples of a movie that became much more important to Millennials after they grew up. On the surface, it is a lighthearted Disney road trip about Goofy taking his teenage son Max on a fishing trip. But there’s one catch—Max would rather spend his time trying to impress Roxanne. He likes her a lot and wants to prove that he isn’t at all like his embarrassing dad. Pretty normal father-son stuff, except this particular father is the legendary Goofy. Disney+ even gave fans of the Goofy movie a 30th anniversary surprise.

The story blends teen humor, cartoon comedy, Disney magic, and something very real about growing up. Max wants independence, while Goofy is desperately trying to stay connected to his growing son. Neither one really knows how to communicate with the other, which is where most of the mishaps begin. Powerline, the superstar whose music drives some of the movie’s biggest moments, is a huge part of what makes the film so memorable. The fishing scene gives Goofy and Max a hilarious and heartfelt father-son moment. Then there’s Bigfoot, a goofy, shaggy creature who turns their camping trip into complete chaos. Add one of the most memorable Disney soundtracks of the decade, and you have a movie that somehow manages to be both ridiculous and genuinely touching. In 2026, it is no longer just a nostalgic Disney movie. It is a full-blown Millennial classic and deserves to be watched regularly.

1) Jumanji

If there is one 1995 kids’ movie that still feels like it could cause serious trouble if you found a DVD copy of it in your attic, it’s Jumanji. The movie follows two children who discover a mysterious board game and accidentally unleash Alan Parrish, a man who has been trapped inside the game for decades. Unfortunately, Alan’s return also means the game has to be finished. As the children and Alan continue playing, the game unleashes increasingly dangerous events and creatures into the real world. Every turn brings a new threat, and the only way to make it all stop is to finish the game. And apparently, the game might come back if the latest release date rumors about a possible Jumanji 3 are true.

That setup gave Jumanji exactly what a great childhood adventure needed. You had stampeding animals, giant spiders, monsoons, carnivorous plants, and a villainous hunter. While the kids played the board game, it absolutely refused to let anyone have a normal day. Robin Williams also brought an enormous amount of energy to Alan, making the character both funny and surprisingly tragic. The movie could be genuinely scary for younger viewers, too. This wasn’t one of those children’s adventures where danger never felt real. When the game was played, things could go very wrong very quickly. That probably explains why so many Millennials remember specific scenes decades later. Jumanji wasn’t just something you watched. It was the kind of movie that made you imagine what would happen if you actually participated in the game yourself. And honestly, most of us would probably have been smart enough to leave the dice alone. Probably.

Some childhood movies stay with you long after the credits roll. These four didn’t just entertain us—they permanently occupied a little corner of our brains. And honestly, we’re still not over it.