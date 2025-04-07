Disney+ Just Gave A Goofy Movie Fans a Major Surprise for Its 30th Anniversary

Monday marks the 30 years since the release of a movie that has become one of the most beloved for an entire generation. A Goofy Movie first hit theaters on April 7, 1995, but it took years before the film became the pillar of ’90s Disney that we recognize it as today. From the very start of development, A Goofy Movie has had an interesting life, and Disney is celebrating the 30th anniversary by telling the story of how it came to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Monday, Disney+ released a brand new documentary titled Not Just a Goof, which chronicles not just the making of A Goofy Movie, but also its enduring legacy over the years.

Play video

The film explores A Goofy Movie through interviews with the cast and crew, as well as archival footage from the original production. This is a story that all fans of A Goofy Movie will want to experience, as the film wasn’t the normal Disney Animation production.

Similar to Lilo & Stitch, A Goofy Movie had a production that operated outside of the Disney norm. Lilo & Stitch, however, found big success right away, while A Goofy Movie‘s cultural impact wouldn’t be felt for decades.

It’s also hard to remember now, but A Goofy Movie didn’t feel quite like anything else Disney was making at the time. In a decade filled with animated epics like The Lion King and Aladdin, A Goofy Movie simply set out to explore the relationship between a father and a son. While that change in tone failed A Goofy Movie at the box office, it became the biggest reason why the film was able to resonate so deeply with so many of us.

You can check out the official synopsis for Not Just a Goof below.

“Not Just a Goof is a documentary uncovering the untold story of A Goofy Movie. It follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, facing disappointment upon release, only for the film to gain a passionate following decades later. Through key interviews and rare archival footage, it explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped the movie. More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why A Goofy Movie remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it. This captivating retrospective sheds light on Disney Animation’s evolution and the film’s enduring legacy, making it a must-watch for Disney fans and ’90s kids alike.”

