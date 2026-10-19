4 Movie Trailers So Much Better Than What We Got, And #1 Is Exactly the DC Movie You’re Thinking Of

Everyone loves movie trailers. If we’re being honest, half of the fun of going to the theater is watching the trailers before the movie we’ve paid to watch. Designed to get audiences interested and excited for upcoming films, the short features are often packed with some of the best moments new movies have to offer while keeping careful balance of not revealing too much. If they do their job right, they can be the most important piece of marketing any new movie has as they convince audiences to put up money to see the full film when it finally arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But sometimes, movie trailers do their job a little too well. The trailers are so good and get people really hyped only for the movie to not quite deliver on the promises of the roughly 3-minute showcase. Sometimes, the trailers end up being far better than the movie they’re advertising, leaving fans wondering what happened. Here are four such movie trailers that were honestly better than the movies themselves — and yeah, number one is exactly the movie you’re expecting (and we’re still upset about that.)

4) Prometheus

As someone who loves Prometheus and will die on the hill of it being a great movie, this is the one and only time you’ll hear me say anything even remotely negative about Ridely Scott’s 2012 Alien movie: the trailer was honestly better than the film. Considering that I think Prometheus is great, that says something. What makes the Prometheus trailer better than its movie comes down to just how perfectly sci-fi horror that trailer was. The trailer just had a vibe to it that scared you in the deepest way possible. The sound design alone was absolutely perfect, incorporating sounds from the original 1979 Alien to tie the new film to the classic — there is just something visceral about the wailing, the screeching, and the alarm that unlocks something in the brain. The trailer also presented the film as being a high-octane, claustrophobia inducing thriller and the pacing of the trailer reinforced that. It was glorious.

Play video

And then we get to the movie itself and none of that is there. Prometheus ended up being a lot more stylish and sleek (for an Alien franchise movie at least) and instead of being the fast-paced thriller that kept you on the edge of your seat and haunted your dreams the way the trailer did, the movie was a lot more philosophical and meditative. Prometheus is, in many respects, a highly intellectual movie with big questions and debates about the origins of humanity. It’s still a good movie, it’s just not what the trailer promised and even as someone who loves Prometheus, I can admit the trailer was a lot better.

3) Terminator: Salvation

Terminator: Salvation may be one of the best examples of perfect music use in a movie trailer ever. You can’t tell me you didn’t hear Nine Inch Nails’ “The Day the World Went Away” and immediately feel the post-apocalyptic vibes of the movie right in your bones. The whole trailer was bleak, dark, action-packed, and just full of gritty energy in a way that had us all completely amped up for the war against Skynet. After all, that’s what we’d been waiting for and now this trailer was promising us just that — and did I mention the perfect choice of Nine Inch Nails music?

Play video

And then we got the movie itself. The movie wasn’t the war story we wanted, it was weirdly convoluted, John Connor didn’t get the spotlight the way he really should have, there was the bad CGI cameo, and the whole film just felt like we’d been bait-and-switched, having been promised something really cool and being given something that was not great instead. If we’re being fair, there was a lot of behind-the-scenes complications that definitely impacted the final film, but that trailer was just so good that it’s the movie we wish we’d gotten.

2) Sucker Punch

If it weren’t for the actual #1 entry on this list, Sucker Punch would be it. It’s the movie trailer/actual movie disconnect that I remain most mad about all these years later. The trailer for 2011’s Sucker Punch looked so cool. What we got was a trailer that teased a huge, steampunk fantasy adventure with girls kicking butt, dragons, mechs, samurai battles, and even WWI trench warfare all set to pulse pounding rock music (especially the trailer with Lords of Acid’s “Crablouse”.) It looked incredibly cool.

Play video

What we got? Much less cool. Sure, the actual movie was just as stylistic as the trailer — Zack Snyder does an incredible job with visuals, no one can deny that — but the trailer pretty much gave us all the good action in the entire movie, the actual story the film was built around was not great, and things were, at times, very confusing. The movie also came across as a lot less badass as the trailer promised. Snyder has said there is a director’s cut of the film that he’d like to release so maybe that version of Sucker Punch will live up to the epic trailer, if it ever make sit to the screen.

1) Suicide Squad (2016)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

If you guessed that the top entry on this list would be 2016’s Suicide Squad then you’re right and you’re probably still just as disappointed as, well, everyone. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad had one of the coolest trailers ever. It’s set to a really great “Bohemian Rhapsody” remix — and really, what version of that song isn’t great? — it’s got very well-done, streamlined, fast-paced editing, and you got a real sense for the misfit characters, the film’s presumed slightly comedic tone, and it just felt like this was going to be a full-on anarchy-toned romp that brought the best of the comics to the screen. Even now, that trailer still slaps.

Play video

What we ended up with was decidedly not the trailer. The actual movie was dull, choppy, and tonally a mess. It also featured a lot less of Jared Leto’s Joker than the trailer teased and if we’re being honest, the plot for the movie was pretty bad leaving audiences with a wildly uneven and messy movie. Now, there are behind the scenes reasons for that. Studio edits changed Ayer’s original vision to turn the film into more of a blockbuster than was perhaps originally intended and if that’s the case, then the trailer was even the wrong vibe. But ultimately, the trailer’s high energy made it look like a cool movie and Suicide Squad was anything but and it was wildly disappointing. And still is.

What movie trailer do you feel was better than the actual movie? There are so many that could go on this list so let us know which ones you would add in the comments.