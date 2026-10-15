The Batman: Part II Confirms New Director Will Help Finish Production With DC Studios’ Support

Fans have been waiting literal years for The Batman: Part II, following multiple delays that pushed the project from an estimated release in 2025 to, now, an expected release date of February 18, 2028. On the heels of those multiple delays came news earlier this week that production is now on pause, following director Matt Reeves stepping away for personal reasons. With that news, there was plenty of concern that this movie really would never see the light of day; however, a major new update suggests that is far from the case.

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As reported by Deadline, Steven Soderbergh is set to complete work on The Batman: Part II. Soderbergh will specifically step in to finish principal photography on the film, with the studio releasing the following statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”

The Batman: Part II Will Still Be Reeves’ Vision

Warner Bros. Pictures

Although Soderbergh is stepping in, it’s clear that The Batman: Part II is still going to be Reeves’ vision; there seemingly won’t be any overhaul in terms of the movie’s direction. In fact, in addition to the DC Studios statement, Soderbergh also released a statement, shared in the same Deadline article, saying, “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.” Clearly, based on this, Soderbergh has no intention of coming in and making his mark on the work that Reeves has already done and had planned to do as production of the film concluded.

Hopefully, this will also mean that the 2028 release date for The Batman: Part II will prove to be correct. While it’s completely understandable that Reeves had to step away for a family matter, there’s little doubt that, even before this, audiences were getting frustrated by the massive wait time for the movie. After all, The Batman was released in 2022, which means that there will have been a full six years between the original movie and its sequel. That’s not completely unheard of, of course, but it has definitely been testing fans’ patience. This update is certainly a positive one, though, and fans can seemingly rest easy knowing that, with Soderbergh now stepping in to assist, Reeves’ The Batman: Part II will finally be completed.

Are you glad Soderbergh will now be taking the reins on The Batman: Part II, or do you wish it had been solely Reeves at the helm? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.