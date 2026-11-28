It was in the 2000s that superhero movies rose to major success. X-Men and Spider-Man paved the way, building off the sleeper hit that was Blade, before films like The Incredibles and Spider-Man 2 took the genre to a new level. In 2008, The Dark Knight grossed $1 billion and received Best Picture consideration, while Iron Man started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, superhero movies haven’t looked back and have reached new levels of success, with the 2010s being the peak of the genre. It seemed like everywhere you looked, you could find a great superhero project on the big screen.

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There were the obvious hits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were major releases by DC from The Dark Knight Rises to the DCEU, and there were totally original superhero films. That’s not even to mention great legacy sequels and animated features, which are all worth checking out. It would be incredible to go back and watch some of the best superhero movies from the 2010s for the first time again. That experience is hard to beat, especially when it comes to the best Spider-Man film ever made, which is certainly high praise to heap on a movie.

5) Logan

In a lot of ways, it feels like Logan had no business being as good as it was. The third solo outing for Wolverine followed up a bad first entry and a good, yet underrated sequel. The track record wasn’t strong, but this 2017 film proved to be the best installment in the trilogy and possibly the peak of X-Men on the big screen. Logan took Wolverine into a future where he’s old and his powers are waning, making him more vulnerable than ever.

Watching Wolverine develop his relationship with his daughter Laura was engaging and highly emotional. It’s hard to remember another father/daughter dynamic that worked this well in a superhero film. Logan also featured the best performance by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, a character he has portrayed across more than two decades. When you add in the deaths of Professor X and Wolverine, without knowing that we’d see the actors play these characters again, it hits even harder as a film.

4) Black Panther

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

It’s hard to express just how much of a cultural phenomenon Black Panther was when it premiered unless you were there to experience it. Building off the titular character’s excellent debut in Captain America: Civil War, this 2018 movie put him front and center while giving us our first true look at Wakanda. Ryan Coogler and the MCU crafted a gorgeous world that we’d all love to spend hours, if not days, in. The first time that we enter Wakanda is a magical movie moment that can’t be replicated.

There’s also the experience of getting to see Killmonger get revealed as T’Challa’s cousin, which leads to their incredible encounter. It’s the kind of thing that simply can’t be recreated to the same effect. Just getting to be part of something that left such a lasting impact on the world’s culture is awesome and, unfortunately, the fact that it ended up being Chadwick Boseman’s only starring role as the character adds to what makes it so special.

3) The LEGO Batman Movie

DC released a lot of major movies during the 2010s, but many of them struggled or disappointed, like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. A good place to look to find one of DC’s best and most memorable projects is on the animated side of things with The LEGO Batman Movie. Released in 2017, a few years after the character stole the show in The LEGO Movie, this film manages to pay homage to the history of Batman and feature the kind of humor that LEGO movies are known for, which is a tough balancing act.

The animation style is pretty, but the real key to what makes The LEGO Batman Movie something worth experiencing again for the first time is the jokes. There are some legitimately hilarious moments here, from the explanation of Robin’s shorts to the callbacks to old Batman movies to Batman saying that Bruce Wayne lives in Batman’s attic; these are the kind of jokes that we’d love to hear for the first time.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

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2018 was a banner year for superhero movies as, just a few months after Black Panther, the MCU returned with Avengers: Infinity War. At the time, it was the biggest superhero film ever made, bringing the original Avengers together with Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and more. You simply can’t beat the feeling of seeing all these characters share the screen, whether they were teaming up, bantering, or fighting with each other.

Of course, the film itself is a non-stop thrill ride filled with action that’s so fun on rewatches. Yet, you can’t match what it felt like in the movie theater to see Thanos come out on top. Watching our favorite Avengers turn to dust while you could hear a pin drop in the theater was something we can never match again. The scene still hits all these years later, but it will never be the same as that fateful first time.

1) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

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When it comes to the best Spider-Man movie, there are several in the argument. Spider-Man 2 is a longtime favorite for many, while Spider-Man: No Way Home brought everything together expertly, and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day set box office records. However, the greatest Spider-Man film in history is 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The gorgeously crafted movie won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards for a reason.

While it’s hard to top seeing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield sharing a screen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought even more Spider-People together. We got our first look at Spider-Gwen on the big screen, while Spider-Noir, Spider-Ham, and others were well handled. Miles Morales is perfect, giving so many people a hero they can see themselves in. From the incredible soundtrack to the jaw-dropping visuals, this is a perfect movie, and the “What’s Up Danger?” scene is legitimately the greatest ever.

What are your favorite superhero movie experiences from the 2010s? Let us know in the comments!