Now that Avengers: Doomsday is getting closer and closer, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are rewatching past movies and TV shows in preparation for the blockbuster. Playing into that, Disney has gone out of their way to release a list of projects that you should watch before you hit the theater for Avengers: Doomsday. It’s bigger than any previous watchlist concept due to the sheer size of the cast and how far back things go, with some of the heroes in the film making their debut more than 25 years ago. In fact, the watchlist starts with 2000’s X-Men.

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There’s also the sequel to that movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, three Avengers films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more. You can watch Avengers: Doomsday without seeing all these movies and shows and still have a great time, but making sure you check these out will enhance your viewing experience. While that might sound like a good idea in practice, it’s something that has caused issues for the MCU in the past, so it’s surprising to see the franchise leaning so heavily into basically assigning homework for so many of its viewers, which could be a mistake.

The Doomsday Essential MCU List Is A Lot Of Homework

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The films and television shows that are officially on the essential watchlist ahead of Avengers: Doomsday are X-Men, X2, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That is a lot to digest and would take around two days or more to complete. That’s not even to mention things like VisionQuest, which is also important after its post-credit scene involving Doctor Doom.

As fun as it is to watch these projects again, that does feel like a lot of homework. It also spans such a long time that it shows just how much content is going to be in Avengers: Doomsday. It shouldn’t take that long to prepare for one single film, no matter how big it is. Despite that lengthy endeavor, it still also feels like a relatively incomplete list. A film like The Marvels isn’t included, even though it featured a scene where Monica Rambeau ended up in a universe with Beast from the Fox X-Men movies. That either means the list is wrong or that The Marvels is actually not important, which is disappointing.

Too Much Homework Was A Problem With Previous MCU Bombs

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Ultimately, giving the audience a lot of things to keep track of feels like a mistake. Although a franchise being as interconnected as the MCU is appealing and part of why it has the level of success that it does, things may have expanded a bit too far. Since the days of Avengers: Doomsday, many fans have kind of checked out of the MCU and a common reason is that it has become too much to keep track of. That’s especially true now that Fox properties like the X-Men have been woven into things.

It’s hard for anyone who isn’t fully immersed in the franchise to also do the same. This has actually caused problems for some MCU movies of the 2020s. Captain America: Brave New World was a box office disappointment and a big reason why was that it was basically a sequel to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which most people don’t care about. You also needed some knowledge of the forgettable Eternals. As fun as it is, The Marvels is the biggest bomb in MCU history, which was partially caused by having to know about Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision. Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania needed you to know what happened in Loki to fully grasp the villain.

Thunderbolts*, which is still on the essential watchlist, struggled commercially, and you had to have seen Black Widow, Hawkeye, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more to understand every element. Even if everything in the MCU is great, that’s a lot to ask of casual moviegoers. The fact that it derailed several projects, yet it’s being used as a selling point for Avengers: Doomsday shows that Marvel hasn’t really learned its lesson. It could be a case where the franchise is just so confident in the Avengers name that they think it can’t be derailed. It’ll be interesting to see how it performed compared to previous Avengers projects.

Are you going to watch everything on this watchlist? Do you think it’s a good idea or a bad idea? Let us know in the comments!