5 ’80s Fantasy Movies That Are Required Viewing, Including the Decade’s Most Traumatizing Movie

The versatility and greatness of the fantasy genre is something pretty underrated in the world of movies. Some of the greatest films ever released are from the genre, like The Lord of the Rings, The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, and Spirited Away, yet people sometimes overlook these movies and focus more on a genre like drama. The ’80s were basically the peak era for fantasy films, with so many truly great ones released throughout the decade. They are the kind of movies that are required viewing for any person looking to get into fantasy films and for any true fan of cinema as well.

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One thing that a lot of the best fantasy movies from the ’80s share is that they likely traumatized thousands of children everywhere. There’s just something about the fantasy genre that brings with it a fair bit of trauma and we mean that in a good way. Many fantasy films tend to feature elements that will stick with kids for a long time, even into adulthood, because they’re haunting, a little creepy, and often include a memorable moment like a death or something along those lines. One of these ’80s classics likely haunted more kids than any other and remains required viewing.

5) Labyrinth

Image courtesy of Tri-Star Pictures

When it comes to weird fantasy stories, not many names are more associated with that concept than Jim Henson. His wacky concepts and sometimes unsettling looking puppets became a staple of the genre over the years. One of the best showcases of this is 1986’s Labyrinth, which was directed by Henson and follows a teen girl as she enters the titular labyrinth to rescue her younger brother from the Goblin King.

The premise feels familiar, though it was relatively fresh when Labyrinth came out. The things that make this film truly great are Henson’s surreal world-building and practical puppetry. They are the kind of aspects that age remarkably well and are still great to see today. Labyrinth also features an incredibly charismatic performance from the iconic David Bowie as Jareth. Reviews were mixed upon release, but the movie has gained more acclaim as time goes on, becoming a cult classic and something that everyone needs to see at least once.

4) The Secret of NIMH

It’s important not to look past animation when it comes to the best fantasy films. Animation shouldn’t be overlooked for any genre, but especially fantasy. They just work so perfectly together, which is evidenced by The Secret of NIMH, as the movie manages to craft a beautiful and unique world through its animation style. Based on the novel Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH, the story centers on a widowed mouse who moves her family to escape a farmer’s plow.

We watch that harrowing journey as she faces challenge after challenge in this mythical world of animals, all while trying to keep her kids safe. The 1982 movie comes from animation legend Don Bluth and tells one of those timeless stories that anyone from any era can relate to and enjoy. Critics appreciated this, and though the box office numbers were disappointing, The Secret of NIMH found new life on home video.

3) The Neverending Story

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Images courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

As noted, among these required fantasy film viewings is one movie that could be considered the most traumatizing of the ’80s. That is The Neverending Story, which is based on the first half of a 1979 novel of the same name. It’s a wonderful adventure that captured the imagination of children everywhere, as they saw themselves in Bastian Balthazar Bux, a boy who discovers a magical book that tells the story of a young warrior who must stop a dark force from taking over the world of Fantasia.

Kids also may have seen themselves in Atreyu, the warrior at the heart of the story. Either way, they were locked into this 1984 classic. The film features the tragic death of Atreyu’s trusty and beloved horse, Artax, in the Swamps of Sadness, which is a scene that scarred viewers everywhere. The haunting moment is probably the film’s most memorable, but the overall project is a legitimate classic.

2) The Dark Crystal

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Jim Henson is so crucial to the legacy of the fantasy genre that he has two ’80s flicks that are required viewing. A couple of years before Labyrinth, he and fellow iconic puppeteer Frank Oz came together for The Dark Crystal in 1982. This one featured even more puppets than Labyrinth and is set on a fictional planet. The story follows two Gelflings who embark on a quest to restore balance to their homeworld and overthrow an evil ruler.

Again, that’s a story that has been told time and time again, yet the world of The Dark Crystal is just incredible to experience. To craft an entire world completely populated by puppets and featuring no humans is astonishing. The fact that the story works so well on top of those elements is what makes The Dark Crystal a true classic. It’s another case of reception being stronger as time goes on and this even spawned an Emmy-winning modern prequel series.

1) The Princess Bride

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios Image Courtesy of MGM

The Princess Bride is basically everything you could want in a fantasy story. It starts innocently enough as a grandfather reads an epic novel to his grandson before bed. The story from the book is the events of The Princess Bride, which sees a swashbuckling farmhand team up with companions he meets along the way to rescue a princess from an evil prince. While that sounds like a story we’ve all seen a ton of times, it’s the best iteration of that tale.

The 1987 film from Rob Reiner features exciting swordfights, a touching romance, fantastical characters, and a sharp script. The end result is a glorious fantasy tale filled with action, comedy, romance, and more. The Princess Bride holds an outstanding 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered one of the best fantasy films ever made and one of the best movies from the ’80s, regardless of genre. It has withstood the test of time and is a must-see for any fan of cinema.

Which fantasy movie from the ’80s is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!