42 Years Ago, This Unfilmable Fantasy Book Defied All Odds (& We’re Finally Getting a Remake)

Published in Germany in 1979, Michael Ende’s The NeverEnding Story became one of the defining fantasy novels of its era. The novel follows Bastian Balthazar Bux, a grieving boy who steals a magical book and discovers that the fantasy world within it, a realm called Fantastica, is dying. The premise was irresistible to Hollywood, and director Wolfgang Petersen took it to German production companies for what became the most expensive film ever produced outside the United States or the Soviet Union at the time. However, Petersen and co-writer Herman Weigel adapted only the novel’s first half, replacing Ende’s morally complex resolution with a tidier adventure closure. Ende, who had initially participated as a script advisor, attended a private screening before the 1984 premiere and left furious, demanding either a title change or a halt to production. When the studio refused both, he filed a lawsuit he eventually lost.

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Against that backdrop of creative betrayal and legal disputes, one could expect any movie to fail. Instead, The NeverEnding Story got overwhelmingly positive reviews and grossed $100 million worldwide, a massive figure for 1984, becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in Germany that year. The film’s practical effects also allowed it to age gracefully, as the animatronic creatures, hand-built environments, and puppetry that gave Falkor the luck dragon his expressiveness only became more impressive with time. On top of that, young cast Barret Oliver (Bastian), Noah Hathaway (Atreyu), and Tami Stronach (Childlike Empress) delivered performances that mesmerized audiences. The NeverEnding Story theme song, performed by British pop singer Limahl, even went viral decades after release when it appeared in the third season of Stranger Things in 2019, introducing an entirely new generation to Fantastica. By all metrics, The NeverEnding Story is a success, defying expectations to become a cult classic. Still, a new remake can make it better.

The NeverEnding Story Remake Story Can Fix All of the Original’s Mistakes

Images courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Following Ende’s death in 1995, his estate maintained tight control over The NeverEnding Story‘s rights, blocking every attempt at a new adaptation for years. As recently as 2011, producer Kathleen Kennedy stated publicly that a second adaptation was effectively impossible due to rights complications. After that, a bidding war among studios and streaming platforms erupted in 2022, with multi-million-dollar offers on the table. It still took another year and a half before Ende’s executor, Dr. Wolf-Dieter von Gronau, granted the rights to a new partnership. In March 2024, See-Saw Films, the prestigious British production company behind The Power of the Dog, Lion, Heartstopper, and Slow Horses, announced a deal to develop The NeverEnding Story as a series of multiple live-action films with Michael Ende Productions. The deal determined that both producers will be directly involved in the project to ensure the faithfulness of the remake.

The decision to structure The NeverEnding Story as a franchise rather than a single feature is great news for fans. The 1984 film’s most glaring problem was the changes it made to Ende’s plot, as a 94-minute runtime forced the adaptation to treat the novel’s first half as a complete story. On the contrary, that first half is, by the book’s own architecture, an extended preamble, as Bastian crossing into Fantastica is the threshold through which the real story begins. The second half of the novel shows Bastian’s slow corruption as he trades memories for wishes, his descent into tyranny under the influence of the sorceress Xayide (a character absent from the 1984 film), and his eventual redemption. By ignoring these important chapters in the story, the original movie missed the themes Ende wanted to imbue his story with.

The Hollywood sequel, The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter, attempted this arc and failed critically and commercially because it told an essentially new story using the novel’s plot elements as rough inspiration rather than source material. A multi-film adaptation solves all of this at once, as each chapter is developed as part of a whole, instead of a narrative closed in itself. Plus, even if the first movie ends at the same point as the 1984 classic, telling audiences the story is not over allows new fans to remain engaged to see how the narrative unfolds.

Are you excited to see The NeverEnding Story being adapted into multiple movies this time around? What elements of the first movie do you want to be present in the remake? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!