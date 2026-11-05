5 Batman Villains Ruined by the DC Movies, Including 1 That Was Wasted Two Different Times

Batman is one of the world’s most popular superheroes, and his extensive rogues’ gallery has some of the most iconic villains in comic book history. Ask people on the street about The Joker, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, or the Riddler, and they are likely to know exactly who you’re talking about. When these villains are adapted into live-action films, they can be hit or miss. Many have been praised, such as Jack Nicholson as The Joker in Batman (1989) and Colin Farrell as Oswald “The Penguin” Cobb in The Batman (2022). But some adaptations don’t turn out well, much to the dismay of fans.

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Here are five Batman villains that the movies did absolutely no justice to. They could have been so much more and in one case, the movies got them wrong not just once, but twice which is a real shame because of just how great a villain they can be.

5.) Talia al Ghul (The Dark Knight Rises)

Talia al Ghul is the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul and one of Batman’s most compelling villains. She made her debut in Detective Comics #411 in May 1971. She is a high-ranking member of the League of Assassins/Shadows and next in line for succession, though her father typically passes her over in the hopes of Batman becoming “The Demon’s Head,” though Ra’s often later relents. Talia is also sometimes a key figure in the Secret Society of Super-Villains or the leader of her own secret society known as Leviathan. A frequent love interest for Bruce Wayne, the two often share a son named Damian Wayne.

Talia al Ghul made her first live-action appearance in July 2012 in The Dark Knight Rises, the final film in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. Portrayed by Marion Cotillard, Talia (going initially by the alias Miranda Tate) became the new CEO of Wayne Enterprises and the lover of Bruce Wayne. After Bane (who she was secretly working with) took over Gotham, she revealed her true identity to Batman, stabbed him, and took off. Through a long and action-packed sequence of events, Talia crashed the truck she was driving and died. While it was great to see Talia in live-action for the first time, her appearance was underwhelming. The film reduced a compelling character into one that was very surface-level and killed the head of the League of Shadows in a basic way. Making her Talia and giving her Bane’s origin story of escaping from an inescapable prison was unnecessary and overshadowed Bane, one of Batman’s most legendary villains (more on him later). If the DCU does feature Damian as originally planned, hopefully Talia will receive a proper portrayal that audiences will be able to finally connect with.

4.) Mr. Freeze (Batman & Robin)

Mr. Freeze is often regarded as one of Batman’s best villains. He debuted in February 1959 in Batman #121 as Mr. Zero before becoming Mr. Freeze in the 1966 Batman series starring Adam West. For a long time, the character was regarded as a joke. That all changed in 1992, when season one episode 14 of Batman: The Animated Series aired, titled “Heart of Ice.” One of the series’ best episodes, it revolutionized Mr. Freeze, turning him into a sympathetic character who was involved in an accident while trying to find a cure for his dying wife Nora’s terminal condition. This accident made him unable to survive outside of a subzero environment. His criminal activities were born from revenge against those who caused his accident and from wanting to save Nora. The episode won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program. It and its take on Mr. Freeze became so beloved that his backstory was changed in the comics to match it.

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The new and improved Mr. Freeze would make his first live-action appearance in the 1997 film Batman & Robin. Starring George Clooney as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Chris O’Donnell as Dick Grayson/Robin, and Alicia Silverstone as Barbara Wilson/Batgirl, the film saw the dynamic duo take on multiple villains, one of which was Mr. Freeze. Played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the character followed the same backstory introduced in “Heart of Ice.” Viewers even saw his cryogenically frozen wife. While Schwarzenegger played the character well, his role and the film as a whole were poorly written. They largely removed the character’s new sympathetic nature, reducing him back to being an unserious joke villain. His scenes in the film were full of cheesy ice puns that, while initially humorous, get old fast. It was a great character wasted in a film considered one of the worst films ever made. The only good major live-action portrayal of the character so far was in the Fox series Gotham, but even there he was wasted. Hopefully the DCU can change that and create the definitive take on Mr. Freeze.

3.) Poison Ivy (Batman & Robin)

One of the most iconic female supervillains and one of Batman’s most enduring enemies (and occasional antiheroine), Poison Ivy debuted in Batman #181 in June 1966, created because they wanted more female characters for the 1966 Batman series, but she would never appear. Starting as the botanist Pamela Lillian Isley (originally Lillian Rose), she became angry over the horrible way plant life was treated. She believed that nature is supreme to human life, and dedicated her time and energy to wiping out humanity and returning Earth, or at least Gotham, to her plant “babies.” Normally represented as possessing the ability to secrete pheromones capable of controlling (or killing) men, controlling plants, and even creating monstrous ones capable of eating humans, Poison Ivy is the city’s most dangerous eco-terrorist.

Also making her live-action debut in Batman & Robin, Poison Ivy suffered the same fate as Mr. Freeze. She was portrayed in the film by Uma Thurman, which was part of the problem. While the writing of the film was bad, which contributed to the failure of these characters, Thurman did not act the part well. Her line deliveries were poor and too over the top, coming off as acting rather than believable. Her costumes were also far from how Poison Ivy should look. Ivy is known for being one of the most beautiful characters in comic book history, and typically wears a one-piece costume adorned in leaves and vines. While one of Thurman’s costumes was similar to that, she had strange leaf designs around her eyes. That was true for all of her looks in the film. She also had a strange hairstyle for much of the film that looked like two bulbs on top of her head. Combine her strange appearance with poor acting and a terrible script, and it is easy to see how Poison Ivy was wasted. With a new Poison Ivy series in development at HBO, hopefully the character can have a great live-action appearance fans will respond well to.

2.) The Joker (Suicide Squad)

The Joker is one of the most instantly recognizable villains in comic book history, as well as Batman’s most notorious enemy. He first appeared in Batman #1 in April 1940. Originally meant to be killed off in the issue, he was saved by the editorial team (a decision Jason Todd probably wishes never happened). The Joker is a criminal mastermind and the opposite of Batman, making him a perfect enemy. He is a murderous and sadistic psychopath, committing unquantifiable atrocities against the people of Gotham. He became more comical in the late 1950s due to changes to regulations by the Comics Code Authority, but by the early 70s he was allowed to become darker again. The character has been a central character in many of Batman’s most iconic stories, such as “A Death in the Family,” its successor “Batman: Under the Hood,” and Batman: The Killing Joke.

While The Joker has had multiple beloved live-action appearances in Batman (1989), The Dark Knight (2008), and the show Gotham (2014-2019), there is one appearance that failed. Jared Leto portrayed The Joker in David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film. That film, part of the DCEU, was not well received by the audience. The movie was poorly written and poorly acted, but the issues go beyond that. His appearance was a big thing. One of the most iconic aspects of Joker is his design. He wears a nice suit, something Leto’s did not fully do. He was covered in tattoos, including one of a Joker-esque smile on the back of his hand that he held up to his mouth. He wore a lot of jewelry, had a grill, and didn’t really look like much of a clown. In the later Zack Snyder Justice League film, he looked like a clown Jesus. It just didn’t work. Batman’s biggest villain was completely wasted.

1.) Bane (Batman & Robin and The Dark Knight Rises)

The most feared luchador of the DC universe and one of the few villains to significantly challenge Batman both mentally and physically, Bane first appeared in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 in July 1993. He is an international criminal, typically hailing from the dangerous island of Santa Prisca, where he was born in the prison known as Peña Doro. He becomes a test subject for the super-steroid known as Venom, which originated in “Batman: Venom,” published in Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight (Volume 1). After injecting Venom into his body, Bane gets super strength and is able to escape from prison. He then travels to Gotham and breaks Batman’s back.

In The Dark Knight Rises, Bane (Tom Hardy) turned Gotham City into a “no man’s land,” cutting it off from the rest of the country and holding it hostage with the threat of a nuclear weapon. With Batman injured and put into the same prison Talia had once been in, Bane had free rein over the city. This story for Bane is controversial, and his portrayal left a lot to be desired. Normally, Bane is Hispanic, but in the film, he was Romani, according to Hardy. He did not utilize Venom but was very strong. His mask is normally a luchador mask, but in the film it was a pain reliever. The only real bit of comic accuracy was his intelligence. But overall, the character just felt wasted. But this was not Bane’s first appearance in live-action. His debut was in Batman & Robin. In that film, his appearance was comic-accurate. He had his classic luchador look and was very muscular. However, the costume itself looked a bit cheap. His backstory was accurate too, and he was even Hispanic. However, he was wasted in the story. He was nothing more than muscle for Poison Ivy and lacked the intelligence that was a defining characteristic of Bane. In the end, he may have been crushed by a falling telescope platform, a poor end for the character. Hopefully the Deathstroke and Bane film in development can rectify these past issues.

Are there any other Batman villains you think were wasted in DC films? Let us know in the comments.