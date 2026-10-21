Poison Ivy Live-Action TV Series Coming to HBO But There’s a Major DCU Catch

There is a new Batman property coming, and there is no telling how it will connect with other DC superhero properties. A new Poison Ivy series is in development for HBO Max. This will be the second Batman spin-off series to air on HBO after The Penguin, which was a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. That earlier series was a critical hit, with Colin Farrell winning a Golden Globe and earning an Emmy nomination for his lead performance, and the series also received several best limited series nominations. Now, HBO is hoping it has another hit on its hands by bringing Poison Ivy to the small screen.

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Variety reports that the new Batman spin-off series, Poison Ivy, is in development for HBO Max, and, if greenlit, The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc is in talks to produce it. The Penguin was LeFranc’s first live-action Batman spinoff, following the character’s debut in The Batman in 2022. However, while The Penguin was set in Matt Reeves’ Batman world, Deadline reports that Poison Ivy won’t be in the Reevesverse.

Poison Ivy DC Series in the Works at HBO With 'The Penguin' Exec Lauren LeFranc https://t.co/EJ2Z8jKNMK — Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2026

Where Poison Ivy Could Fit Into the DC Studios Plans

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Poison Ivy has never headlined her own DC movie or TV show, although she has been a supporting character in other shows and has been the villain in a major Batman movie. Her last major appearance was in the Harley Quinn adult animated series, but she also appeared in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin, played by Uma Thurman. The character has also shown up in live-action shows like Gotham and Batwoman and animated shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and The New Batman Adventures. However, she wasn’t in Zack Snyder’s DCEU or James Gunn’s DCU. She also wasn’t in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, so how she will fit in remains a mystery.

The Deadline report says it will not be part of Matt Reeves’ universe, despite LeFranc producing the show after her success with The Penguin. It should be noted that LeFranc was the showrunner on The Penguin, but she will not serve in that role on the Poison Ivy series and will only produce it. There are no writers currently attached, and the series still needs HBO to agree before it is picked up and moves on into production.

Since Batman is not in James Gunn’s DCU yet, there is always a chance Poison Ivy could also be an Elseworlds production, which makes sense since Batman is still not in sight yet for the DCU. However, with Clayface as part of the DCU, there is always a chance Batman’s rogues’ gallery could start to fill out before his debut in The Brave and the Bold, which still has no release date.

Are you excited to see a Poison Ivy DC series on HBO Max? Let us know your thoughts and what you want to see in the comments below.