5 Cult 1990s Comic Book Movies All ’80s Kids Secretly Still Love

The 1990s were a formative decade for superhero movies, and many of these cult entries into the genre are still beloved. The superhero genre didn’t really begin to find mainstream success until the 2000s, when the release of major blockbusters such as X-Men, Spider-Man, and Iron Man completely redefined live-action comic book adaptations. However, the idea of adapting popular comic book characters to the big screen was far from novel, as it had been done numerous times over the preceding decades. There were some great comic book movies in the earlier years of the genre, though many have since faded into obscurity or looked down in relation to more contemporary releases.

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There are many awesome movies from the 1990s that have since been forgotten, but there are also several comic book movies from the era that retain cult followings. Not all of them are considered good movies by many metrics, but they still manage to keep a dedicated fan base due to a mix of nostalgia and charm. Kids of the ’80s in particular will remember these movies, and are far more likely to look on them fondly than modern audiences are.

5) Judge Dredd

Based on one of the most incredible sci-fi comics of all time, 1995’s Judge Dredd was considered a disappointment by many fans of the 2000 AD comic book character. The movie’s adaptation of the iconic future lawman got many aspects of the character wrong, including depicting him removing his helmet in order to better show off the face of the movie’s star, Sylvester Stallone. However, for its many missteps in handling the eponymous Judge, Judge Dredd does boast something of a cult following.

The movie might be far from perfect, but its depiction of Dredd’s home, Mega-City One, and its surrounding irradiated wastelands is actually pretty cool. Stallone’s snarling, stony-faced Dredd might not be purely comic accurate, but he does at least fit the action-hero tropes of the era. 1995’s Judge Dredd admittedly did the titular character a disservice, but children of the 1980s will almost certainly remember enjoying its sci-fi action regardless of its lack of comic accuracy.

4) Batman Forever

Val Kilmer’s live-action version of Batman typically sits squarely central in rankings of the character’s many movie incarnations. Batman Forever saw Tim Burton and Michael Keaton depart, with Joel Schumacher and Val Kilmer taking their respective places for the 1995 film. As well as pitting Batman against the Riddler and Two-Face, it saw him team up with Dick Grayson, who suited up as his iconic sidekick, Robin. Even though Schumacher’s Batman movies are often lambasted by fans, Batman Forever is a far better movie than it gets credit for.

It’s the movie’s darker undertones and the subtle depth of Kilmer’s performance that have secured it something of a cult following. It’s very much a product of its era, combining some of the ’90s biggest stars into a superhero movie that perhaps simply tries too hard to appeal to all ages. While modern audiences often look back on Batman Forever with contempt, it’s a movie that still commands quite a loyal fan base among the ’80s kids who saw it upon release.

3) Tank Girl

1995’s Tank Girl was based on the post-apocalyptic sci-fi comic book series of the same name, adapting the story of the titular antihero onto the big screen. As the character was relatively obscure in comparison to other comic book heroes, Tank Girl struggled at the box office, and, combined with its mixed reviews, all but passed into obscurity. However, Tank Girl went on to secure a cult following, and now remains one of the most underrated ’90s sci-fi movies that not enough people have seen.

The movie’s soundtrack, assembled by Courtney Love, was not only critically acclaimed, but holds up remarkably well. The film’s depiction of a strong female protagonist was truly ahead of its time, leading to a more favorable reappraisal that notes its feminist ideas as a key component in its cult success. Though many modern audiences aren’t likely to have seen — or even heard about — Tank Girl, many ’80s kids remember the movie fondly for its imaginative depiction of a post-apocalyptic world.

2) Spawn

Released in 1997, Spawn adapted the Image Comics character of the same name onto the big screen, albeit to an underwhelming reception. Despite negative reviews, Spawn managed to establish itself as a box office success, although time hasn’t been overly kind to the film. Looked back on by many as an example of the poor-quality superhero movies of the 1990s, Spawn is really only held in high regard by those who count themselves among its cult following.

Despite being something of a superhero movie failure, Spawn boasts some truly great moments. The way in which the movie’s eponymous hero is brought to life actually holds up well, and despite a few instances of now-underwhelming CGI, the movie is still generally enjoyable. However, it’s really the kids of the ’80s who keep a special place in their heart for Spawn, as for many, it was the darkest, edgiest movie that they had ever seen at the time it was released.

1) The Shadow

The Shadow is another forgotten superhero movie that deserves more love. Released in 1994, it tells the story of the pulp fiction character of the same name, first created in 1931. Mixed reviews and financial failure marked The Shadow as another disastrous comic book adaptation, but the film’s continued cult following tells a very different story. In spite of its relative failure, The Shadow still boasts many fans today, with a lot of ’80s kids among them.

The movie’s noir inspirations and pulpy visuals seem to have been lost on some, but many of the ’80s kids who saw The Shadow upon release were enthralled by its story of a masked criminal-turned-vigilante. It captured the atmosphere and tone of a bygone era, and depicted a very different kind of comic book story. The result might not have been commercially successful, but The Shadow still managed to secure a lasting place in the hearts of many of the ’80s kids who found their way into its audience.

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