Every Actor Who’s Played Batman in Live-Action, Ranked

The character of Batman is one of the most iconic in pop culture, and his decades of prominence have seen him appear many times on screen. Since the character’s first comic book appearance in 1939, the Dark Knight has consistently evolved to remain a major figure in pop culture consciousness. One of the most recognizable heroes in fiction, Batman’s stories helped shape the modern superhero genre, especially on the big screen, with every Batman movie adding to the character’s mythos in its own way. Batman’s many years in the spotlight have seen a number of creatives step in to put their own mark on his stories by adapting him to the screen.

Although every live-action version of Batman brought something different to the role, some are considered much better than others. Some casting choices have since been called into question, with the actors not seeming at all right for the hero. Others turned out far better than expected, with actors surprising fans by delivering an unexpectedly good turn in the role. Every live-action Batman actor has added something different to the hero, but some are simply better loved than their contemporaries.

12) Lewis Wilson

The first actor to play Batman in live-action was Lewis Wilson, who appeared in the role for the 15-chapter serial Batman in 1943. As the adaptation came just a few years after the character was created, it’s perhaps understandable that Wilson’s version of Batman hasn’t aged particularly well. In terms of physicality, Wilson’s Batman looks more like a budget cosplayer than the Dark Knight, although the timing of his casting is the main reason behind his placement on this list.

11) George Clooney

George Clooney’s casting is widely considered to be one of the worst things to happen to Batman movies, even by the actor himself. Everything about his Batman — who appeared in 1997’s Batman & Robin and made a brief cameo in 2023’s The Flash — was awful, from the generally showy nature of the character to the unnecessary nipples on his suit. Clooney himself is the first to admit his Batman was awful, and stands out as perhaps the most ill-advised interpretation of the iconic DC hero.

10) Iain Glen

Another actor to play a version of Batman in live-action was Iain Glen, who was cast in the role for the TV series Titans. Known for being a superhero show not afraid of getting dark, Titans‘ focus was on the members of the titular team rather than Batman. Glen instead played an older version of Bruce Wayne who served as more of a mentor to the show’s young heroes. While it was an interesting role for the character, it simply wasn’t what audiences want to see from an on-screen Batman, despite Glen’s performance being conceptually sound.

9) David Mazouz

The TV show Gotham adapted the origins of many figures from the Batman mythos, with the young hero himself serving as a supporting character. The DC TV show had some controversial moments, including in its final depiction of Batman. After playing young Bruce Wayne throughout the show, David Mazouz finally suited up as Batman in the series finale. His version of the hero looked interesting, but the show was all build-up with very little payoff for Batman, leaving much to be desired.

8) Robert Lowery

The second actor to play Batman in live-action fared much better than the first. Robert Lowery played the hero in the 1949 serial Batman & Robin, and time has been kinder to his version of the Caped Crusader. While many elements of the modern incarnation of the hero are missing, Lowery looks more physically suited to playing the hero, and his sly and charismatic performance as Bruce Wayne helped establish the depth with which the character could be portrayed in live-action.

7) Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy’s brief live-action appearance as Batman might not seem too exciting, but the context behind it is what makes it great. Having voiced the character for years in various animated projects, including Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s brief appearance as an aging Bruce Wayne paid homage to Conroy’s contributions to modern Batman stories. Regardless of how the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths story actually handled Conroy’s Batman, he was always going to resonate with fans of the character on some level due to his history with the character.

6) Adam West

Though his version of Batman isn’t known for his strength, Adam West’s time playing the character in live-action remains iconic. To modern audiences, West’s Batman is uninteresting and unnecessarily campy, but he once defined the DC character to an entire generation. While West’s version of the hero is a little one-note, it helped to keep audiences engaged with his stories, and can be partly credited with helping Batman become a pop culture icon.

5) Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer may have only played Batman in a single movie, but he certainly managed to divide audiences during his brief stint in the role. Often unfavorably compared to his predecessor, Kilmer’s role in 1995’s Batman Forever doesn’t often get the praise it deserves. While the movie itself has its issues, Kilmer’s performance is not bad at all. His Batman looks great, and was written with considerable depth, even if the movie’s story didn’t really capitalize on it.

4) Robert Pattinson

Though it was initially a controversial superhero movie casting decision, Robert Pattinson’s role in The Batman won over audiences pretty quickly. Matt Reeves’ gritty noir take on the character and his city was gripping and innovative, and Pattinson brought a physicality to the role that was at once languid and intimidating. While his debut didn’t really explore Bruce Wayne in any depth, Pattinson’s inaugural turn as Batman was far more impressive than anyone could have predicted ahead of The Batman‘s release.

3) Ben Affleck

Initially a hugely divisive take on the character, Ben Affleck’s Batman slowly grew on audiences until his departure was actually lamented by many. The DCEU’s version of the character was a brutal figure, and while Affleck’s Batman definitely killed people, he was a unique and fascinating incarnation of the iconic figure. Affleck’s brooding performance as the Dark Knight might have been initially derided, but has since come to be appreciated as one of the most interesting live-action takes on the character in DC movie history.

2) Michael Keaton

For many, Michael Keaton’s Batman remains the definitive movie version of the hero. Appearing in Tim Burton’s 1989 movie Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns, Keaton’s version of the character managed to be both quirky and dark, delivering one of the most widely beloved adaptations of the Dark Knight. His suit is considered one of the best Batman movie costumes, and his brief return to the role in 2023’s The Flash only rekindled audiences’ love of Keaton’s Batman.

1) Christian Bale

Some remember Christian Bale’s Batman for the shocking method acting he employed for the superhero movies, while others consider the quality of his version of the hero to be down to Christopher Nolan’s vision. Christian Bale’s portrayal of Batman in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy remains one of the best live-action hero performances in cinematic history, bringing an undeniable human element to the story while still feeling faithful to the comic book source material. The Dark Knight movies are still considered some of the best superhero movies ever made, and Bale’s performance as Batman is the foundation for that continued popularity.

