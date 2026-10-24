5 DC Movies That Are Still Underrated by Fans, Including 1 That Spawned An Emmy-Winning TV Show

Over the years, we have been treated to some legitimately fantastic movies based on DC Comics properties. In 1978, Superman established the superhero genre and is a timeless classic, 1989’s Batman changed how many people view the Caped Crusader, and 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is one of the best animated superhero projects ever made. In 2008, The Dark Knight took it a step further, winning an Academy Award and being nominated for Best Picture while also crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Since then, we’ve also had critical darlings like Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad, and The Batman, just to name a few.

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Alas, there are also plenty of misfires from DC. Suicide Squad, Catwoman, Batman & Robin, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, and Wonder Woman 1984 are just some of the DC films that have struggled. Yet we’re looking in between the hits and the misses for the underrated. These are the movies that weren’t as well-received as they should have been, that have been forgotten over the years, or that didn’t make an impact at the box office, yet should have. They are quietly some of DC’s best work, and one even led to a fantastic TV show.

5) Blue Beetle

By the time Blue Beetle hit theaters in 2023, people were pretty much done with the DCU. James Gunn had officially taken over to establish a new norm for DC movies, meaning the existing franchise was in its dying days. Nothing seemed to matter by that point, which is a big reason for the lackluster box office of Blue Beetle. It didn’t help that the character isn’t exactly one of the biggest names on DC’s roster, so he didn’t come with the kind of fanbase that others enjoy.

Although overlooked, Blue Beetle is a good movie. It received solid reviews from critics and was praised for the family dynamic of its core characters, while Xolo Maridueña is extremely charismatic in the title role. This was the first major superhero with a Latino lead, making it a historic picture as well. Blue Beetle is also important to give a chance to because Maridueña will be reprising the role in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. He deserved another shot as Jaime Reyes, so it’s great that he’s getting it.

4) DC League Of Super-Pets

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most unfortunate thought processes by far too many people is that animated movies are somehow lesser than live-action films. We have seen it across all genres, but certainly with superheroes outside of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise. That’s part of why DC League of Super-Pets was unjustly ignored outside of families taking their kids to the theater. The 2022 film has a fun premise centering on Superman’s dog, Krypto, as he works with other pets to save captured superheroes.

The animation style looks great, the story lends itself to fun moments, and the voice acting is top-notch. In a lot of ways, Krypto is Dwayne Johnson’s best DC character, not Black Adam (though Johnson also voices Black Adam in a post-credits scene). Critics appreciated the film and though they noted that it wasn’t something you’d probably call great, it made for a fun time, especially with younger audiences. It’s also hard to dislike anything that gives you Keanu Reeves voicing Batman.

3) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

A lot was made about Supergirl bombing this year. The film grossed a paltry $126 million on a budget of around $186 million and wasn’t helped by middling reviews. The mixed critical reception was somewhat understandable because of some rushed story elements, awkward needle drops, and the fact that it doesn’t work as well as the exceptional source material. That said, there’s still a lot to like about Supergirl, starting with Milly Alcock’s performance as Kara Zor-El.

Alcock carries the best parts of the film on her shoulders and is someone I can’t wait to see more of in DC’s future. She balances the dark struggles of her life with her new mentor role to Ruthye so well. Jason Momoa is also clearly having the time of his life as Lobo. The action set pieces of Supergirl are worth watching, the origin scenes on Krypton are emotionally satisfying, and it’s always great to see Alcock play off David Corenswet’s Superman. Supergirl absolutely should’ve been a stronger movie, but what we got is better than a lot of folks give it credit for.

2) Watchmen

Image courtesy of HBO

There are people out there, especially major fans of Zack Snyder, who consider 2009’s Watchmen to be one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. Those fans are passionate and argue their point with vigor, yet that wasn’t the consensus when the film dropped. It only sits at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, flopped at the box office, and the masses who saw it quickly forgot about it. The film felt like it would become a cult classic at best.

However, those passionate fans were vocal and more people should listen to them. Watchmen told a dark story about the danger of absolute power, compromised morals, and how flawed “superheroes” can be. It also takes a huge swing by having the villain ultimately win and deconstructs the tropes of the genre. Whatever your feelings on the movie, there’s no doubt that it’s different from everything else in the genre to that point. Watchmen surprisingly spawned an HBO miniseries sequel in 2019 that was a critical hit, winning 11 of the 26 Emmy Awards that it was nominated for.

1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Similar to Supergirl, 2020’s Birds of Prey flopped commercially, yet deserved to be a bigger hit. Unlike Supergirl, reviews were mostly positive, and it’s the kind of movie that, once people give it a chance, find they have a good time with it. The film is led by Margot Robbie’s electric performance as Harley Quinn, as she’s endlessly watchable in the role no matter what is going on around her. The story is told in a non-linear format, allowing it to feel like you’re watching parts of her fragmented mind, which is a nice touch.

Birds of Prey also surrounds Harley with intriguing female characters like Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, though the scene-stealer is Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya. Ewan McGregor is also must-see as Black Mask in a criminally underrated villain performance. Birds of Prey is fun, colorful, and it would’ve been great to see a spin-off show about these characters, but unfortunately, this underrated DC project will likely never get any kind of follow-up outside of a Robbie return as Harley.

What’s your favorite underrated DC movie? Let us know your picks in the comments!