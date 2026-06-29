What Supergirl’s Box Office Means for the DCU (& What the Worst Possible Outcome Is)

Supergirl looked like an easy win for DC Studios. In 2025, Superman proved that James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe could connect with both critics and audiences, grossing $618.7 million worldwide against a $225 million budget. Supergirl arrived with a production budget of $170 million, nearly $55 million below its predecessor, and Warner Bros. backed the release with a record-setting marketing campaign worth more than $100 million in media value, which was designed to offload costs that would otherwise fall on the studio’s own books. Plus, although international audiences have grown skeptical of superhero films in recent years, domestic theaters keep a smaller cut of revenue from tickets, which means it’s more profitable to win at home. Factoring in all of it, Warner Bros. set the break-even point for Supergirl at roughly $300-$350 million worldwide, a target that looked entirely reasonable for a DC tentpole riding the goodwill of Superman.

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After a single weekend, that low target looks like an impossible dream. Supergirl debuted to $38 million domestically and $30 million internationally, landing at $68 million worldwide. The film opened in second place behind Toy Story 5, which posted $70 million in its second weekend alone, and the gap between Milly Alcock’s debut and David Corenswet’s $125 million Superman opening underscored how steep the drop-off was for DC’s second theatrical release.

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There are many reasons for such a lackluster result. The summer corridor is unusually crowded, with Toy Story 5 still dominating screens and people already gearing up for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. More importantly, Supergirl simply isn’t resonating. The film holds a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences responded with a tepid 76% approval and “B-” on CinemaScore, numbers that place the film squarely in the average range for the genre. With the superhero box office down roughly $3.5 billion annually from its 2017-2019 peak, average is no longer enough. Regardless of whether we think this reception is fair or not, the fact remains that Supergirl is, by any metric, a flop. So, what does that mean for the DCU? Maybe less than you think.

No, the DCU Is Not Dying Because of Supergirl

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There’s a lot of doom and gloom about Supergirl right now, because barring a word-of-mouth turnaround that current numbers don’t support, the movie will lose DC Studios some serious money. However, despite this setback, the broader DCU remains in a stable position. Creature Commandos opened the new continuity with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Peacemaker Season 2 holds 93% critical and 83% audience approval despite its divisive finale, making them among the best-reviewed live-action DC projects ever produced. More importantly, both DCU shows were major audience hits for HBO. On top of that, Superman stands as the most profitable comic book movie of 2025. None of that history disappears because Supergirl stumbled.

The calendar ahead also gives DC Studios room to recover from Supergirl being a flop. Lanterns, the HBO series starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, premieres August 16 with a dream team that includes showrunner Chris Mundy and writers Damon Lindelof and Tom King. Them, Clayface follows on October 23 with a stripped-down budget of approximately $40 million, which means it only needs to clear around $100 million worldwide to be considered a financial success, giving DC Studios a realistic shot at a clean win. Finally, Man of Tomorrow, the direct Superman sequel pitting David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor against Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac, is already in production for a July 2027 release, with Gunn himself taking up writing and directing duties. Gunn’s positive tracking, both in terms of critical reception and box office results, should play well with the sequel.

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Beyond the core DCU, DC Studios also controls the financial upside of its Elseworlds banner, which operates independently of Gunn and Safran’s connected universe. Matt Reeves’ The Batman grossed over $770 million worldwide, and its HBO spinoff The Penguin picked up 24 Emmy nominations, building real anticipation for The Batman Part II, scheduled for October 2027. Although not a DCU movie, The Batman Part II is expected to bring some serious cash home, which can also help balance the DC Studios’ finances. On the animation side, the proven success of projects such as My Adventures with Superman and the upcoming Absolute Batman animated series rounds out a DC ecosystem that extends well past any single theatrical release.

Of course, every one of these projects still has to deliver, and a string of underperformers would change things. For now, though, Supergirl‘s soft opening is a setback that doesn’t prevent the DCU from growing. That doesn’t mean the universe won’t change.

Will DC Studios Change Strategies After Supergirl?

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Accepting that Supergirl won’t kill the DCU is one thing, but the film’s underperformance can certainly act as a catalyst for a strategic shift at DC Studios. Up to this point, Gunn and Safran’s blueprint has relied on balancing top-tier icons with deep-cut comic lore to quickly establish a wide, interconnected universe. The approach seems to be based on the belief that a successful flagship like Superman could create a rising tide to lift lesser-known properties. However, Supergirl‘s failure could prompt the studio to reevaluate that strategy, which wouldn’t be so wrong considering DC’s complicated box office history.

Over the last several years, even highly praised DC films tracking secondary characters have struggled to find a mainstream audience. James Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad achieved a sparkling 90% on Rotten Tomatoes but finished its theatrical run at $168.7 million worldwide against a $185 million production budget. A year prior, the critically acclaimed Birds of Prey stalled out at $205.3 million globally. Even when the studio pivoted to family-friendly animation, like 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets, an expensive voice cast and decent reviews only yielded $207.6 million worldwide. By 2023, the floor dropped even lower as Blue Beetle earned warm reviews for its charm and cultural specificity but folded at just $130.8 million worldwide. None of these movies was bad, and some of them are arguably great. Still, their returns didn’t justify the massive budget of each project.

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These recurring misfires underscore decades of cumulative brand erosion that a single successful Superman launch cannot instantly fix. While Marvel spent a decade cultivating a shorthand where audiences would instinctively show up for Ant-Man or Guardians of the Galaxy based on the studio logo alone, DC has rarely enjoyed that blind consumer trust. On the contrary, decades of sudden creative pivots, abandoned storylines, and erratic quality control have conditioned the casual moviegoer to view the DC badge with a degree of skepticism. They remain willing to show up for cultural events like Batman or Superman because those characters transcend the genre, but they are far more hesitant to gamble ticket money on B-tier characters.

Supergirl’s disastrous box office underlines that audiences might not be ready yet to spend too much on the DC brand, as tickets have become more expensive while streaming is still a cheap entertainment option, which might explain the success of the DCU TV shows. So, rather than expanding outward immediately, DC Studios can choose to temporarily narrow its theatrical focus, using its most bankable icons to build a financial cushion. That would mean focusing on the Trinity — Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman — and creating a clear roadmap towards a Justice League event. Hopefully, Clayface and future projects can prove DC is ready to have all sorts of projects running simultaneously, but so far, the future is still uncertain for the DCU.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

Should DC Studios pull back from lesser-known characters and focus on its biggest names, or is sticking with riskier bets the only way to build a sustainable universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!