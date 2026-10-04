5 Marvel Stars Whose Children Also Joined the MCU, Including Two Who Played the Same Characters

It may have all started with one simple superhero origin story in 2008 with Iron Man, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into the world’s biggest film franchise over the course of nearly two decades. With over 35 movies released and several TV shows, the MCU has expanded to the point where it seems like nearly every actor you can think of has appeared in at least some kind of role. Veteran actors you’d never expect in a superhero project, like Glenn Close, Forest Whitaker, and Robert Redford, have shown up, while there are also rising stars like Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, and Iman Vellani who have cemented themselves in the MCU.

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In fact, the MCU’s cast is so expansive today that we have seen several actors and their children pop up. Most of the time, they have starred in a movie or show together, though there is one instance of the characters not having any kind of connection. In some cases, they get to play parent and child, yet there were also two times when they actually portrayed the same character at different ages. It goes to show just how far the MCU stretches and makes for a fun little easter egg.

5) Jon Bernthal & Adeline Bernthal

The most recent instance of a parent and child appearing together in the MCU came earlier this year in the Disney+ special presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. The project centers on Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle as he tries to move on while being haunted by ghosts of his past, only to be brought back into a violent world by crime boss Ma Gnucci. Some of Frank’s visions and flashbacks include a look at his daughter Lisa, who is played by Bernthal’s real daughter Adeline.

Lisa Castle had to be recast because the actor who previously played her did so several years ago, so the ages wouldn’t have matched up. Adeline Bernthal gets a couple of quick scenes, though the one where Frank sees her in the graveyard is certainly the highlight. This was actually the second time they’ve worked together, with Adeline appearing in 2021’s Small Engine Repair alongside him. It’s unlikely we’ll see Lisa Castle again in the MCU, but if Adeline keeps acting, a role for her in the future isn’t out of the question.

4) Laurence Fishburne & Langston Fishburne

The first case listed here of a father and son playing the same character in the MCU at different ages happened in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The 2018 movie introduced us to Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster, who is Hank Pym’s former partner. He’s an important comic book character, though he’s just a supporting player in this film who helps the main antagonist, Ghost. The story included flashbacks that saw Laurence de-aged, so it was hard to tell that his son Langston was actually the one portraying young Bill Foster.

Langston was the physical stand-in and the reference double for the de-aging technology. It’s similar in concept to what Furious 7 did with Paul Walker and his brother at the end of that film. It certainly helps that Langston looks a lot like his father. Langston is an actor, though he has mostly appeared in short films and TV movies, so you might not recognize him outside of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

3) Chris Hemsworth & India Rose Hemsworth

The most notable instance of a father and daughter sharing the screen in the MCU came a few years ago in Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth has been our Thor for 15 years at this point and his family has appeared in the franchise before. His wife and fellow actor Elsa Pataky stood in for Natalie Portman during the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World. Their daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, had a much bigger role as Love in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Love is the daughter of Gorr, who dies early in the film, which sets him on his path to becoming a villain. By the end of the story, Gorr gets his wish granted by Eternity to revive Love, with Thor looking after her. That allows us an adorable scene of Chris and India Rose playing father and daughter on screen. The trailers for Avengers: Doomsday reveal that India Rose will be returning as Love, so she’s far from done in the MCU.

2) John Kani & Atandwa Kani

Like the Fishburnes earlier, John Kani and his son Atandwa Kani appeared as the same character in an MCU movie from 2018. Black Panther was a cultural phenomenon that made history for the franchise and a key part of the film’s story is T’Chaka. He’s T’Challa’s father and the former King of Wakanda, as well as the former Black Panther. The older T’Chaka is played by John Kani (reprising the role from Captain America: Civil War), appearing when T’Challa sees him in the ancestral plane.

Atandwa Kani is actually seen in Black Panther before John. A younger T’Chaka is shown visiting his brother N’Jobu in Oakland, California. It’s an important scene that teases, and later reveals, what happened to young Erik Stevens/Killmonger. Atandwa Kani does well in the role and gets to be the first person we actually see in the Black Panther suit in the film. Atandwa returned to the MCU to voice young T’Chaka in What If…? as well.

1) Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell

In 2017, the legendary Kurt Russell joined the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He played Peter Quill’s father, Ego, a god-like Celestial who turns out to be the villain of the film. The character has gone down as one of the best villains in the entire franchise, and his story was wrapped up in that film. However, just a few years later, Kurt’s talented son Wyatt joined the MCU as John Walker, who was chosen to take over the mantle of Captain America by the United States government in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Walker wasn’t worthy of the role and proved it soon after, losing the Captain America title. Interestingly, Walker was brought back for Thunderbolts* and was a highlight of that film. Wyatt Russell gives a great performance that shows Walker’s layers as he struggles with failing as Captain America and losing his family while also trying to be a better person. As one of the new Avengers, we’ll clearly be getting more of him, and that’s a great thing.

Which pair of these familial actors in the MCU is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!