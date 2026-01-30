Every MCU Show Ranked Worst To Best (Including Wonder Man)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented some brilliant streaming and television shows, with Wonder Man as the newest. At the same time, there have been some highly disappointing series as well as some that weren’t as good as they could have been. It all started on ABC when Marvel released Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter, which were both following the events of The Avengers and Captain America: The First Avenger, respectively. There were other Marvel shows created during the MCU, but they are not connected to the MCU, including the Netflix Marvel shows (which have been included now, but were not when they were released) and shows on other networks like The Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Helstrom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only including the series that were considered canon to the MCU when they were released, here is a look at the best Marvel TV shows released, ranked. This also doesn’t include one-shot specials, such as Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

19) Inhumans

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The MCU television show considered to be the worst is the ABC release of Inhumans. This was supposed to be a huge deal for the MCU, and the Inhumans were going to be a major part of the overall universe. Marvel was so excited about this series that it released the first two episodes in theaters in IMAX before their television premiere. The series received poor reviews, with complaints about its seemingly low production values, and the Inhumans were dead on arrival, although Anson Mount returned as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

18) Secret Invasion

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While Inhumans was a poorly received series that went nowhere, Secret Invasion was a critically and fan-panned series because of the promise the storyline had and the lackluster execution of the entire storyline. In the comics, this featured every hero, with Skrulls infiltrating all the superteams and more. Here, Nick Fury was the only main character involved, and having the Skrulls infiltrate the government and the media was a great look at today’s society. However, the poor depiction of Super Skrull, Maria Hill’s unnecessary death, and the rushed finale made this a series that should have been so much better. There were good moments, but overall, Secret Invasion was a huge MCU fumble.

17) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There were great things about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the biggest selling points being Sam dealing with social issues and the buddy relationship between Sam and Bucky. However, that is the extent of the greatness. The bad guys here were lackluster, to put it lightly. They were based on solid ideas, and the anger at the return of forced borders after the blip was reversed was an interesting idea. That said, Karli Morgenthau was a disappointing villain who never carried the ideas as far as they could have gone. That said, U.S. Agent and Joaquin Torres as the new Falcon were great additions to the MCU.

16) Agent Carter

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Agent Carter follows the storyline from Captain America: The First Avenger. Hayley Atwell returns as Peggy Carter, who fought with Captain America in World War II and then went on to help form SHIELD and become one of the top secret agents in the United States. This series was the story of her start in SHIELD. It also featured Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father, and James D’Arcy as Edwin Jarvis, the man that Tony Stark’s AI was named after. It was a brilliant spy series and ran for two seasons.

15) Eyes of Wakanda

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Eyes of Wakanda was a follow-up to the Black Panther movies and was an animated anthology series that had a tuneful storyline going through each chapter. What holds it down somewhat was that it was only four episodes, and when Disney+ dropped them all at the same time, it caused many people to watch it and forget about it, which hurts its legacy. However, the story was fantastic, with a look at the Wakandan history and culture, and it was great storytelling, making fans who watched it more excited for more action in the African nation.

14) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Image Courtesy of Marvel

If there is one MCU series that was unfairly criticized by fans, it was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It seemed that trolls attacked the series online for a lot of weird reasons, like “gender swapping Hulk,” even though Stan Lee created She-Hulk in the 70s, to “ripping off Deadpool” with the fourth-wall breaking, even though She-Hulk did it first in the 80s before Deadpool ever existed. She-Hulk was a fun series that played as much as a comedy as it did a superhero show, and it had some solid ideas under the hood. It was better than almost all the online complaints claimed it was.

13) Marvel Zombies

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Marvel Zombies was a spinoff from the What If…? series. It was a fun animated series, and it did a great job of delivering the horror and gore that fans of the comics wanted to see. That said, Marvel Zombies had to do things differently from the comics. Instead of the heroes having their brains, but still with a hunger like zombies, they were all controlled by Scarlet Witch. What made this so great was that the show smartly used Kamala Khan as the focus character, and she makes everything she is in better. Seeing Kamala with Ironheart and Kate Bishop proved that a Young Avengers series needs to happen.

12) Echo

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Echo was a series that didn’t get a lot of attention when it came out, and that is disappointing. This follows up on Hawkeye and has the former assassin Echo now trying to get away from the Kingpin, who had his claws into her. The show brought in a Native American crew to make it, and set it on a reservation where Echo had to deal with gangsters Kingpin sent after her, before finally facing off with him herself. The series is responsible for fully bringing Kingpin into the MCU, and for that, it deserves credit. However, as a representation of Native American culture, Echo was fantastic television.

11) Hawkeye

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While Echo brought Kingpin fully into the MCU, it was Hawkeye that had his official return. The series also introduced Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye, brought back Yelena Belova, wanting revenge for Black Widow’s death, brought Echo into the MCU, and introduced the Swordsman, who ended up appearing again in Daredevil: Born Again. There was a lot going on here, but the series remains highly underrated and offers up some great storytelling, especially concerning Yelena and Echo’s stories. This deserves a lot more love than it gets.

10) What If…?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

What If…? was a fun animated series that delivered so many great stories from alternate Earths. There were some complaints that it had too much of a focus on Peggy Carter, but that is ridiculous since her character was great in the series. Jeffrey Wright was also masterful as Oatu, the Watcher, as was Ross Marquand as Ultron, who proved to be the main villain as the series wore on. There were three seasons and some spectacular episodes along the way, making this a must-watch for anyone who loved the comics and has a love for alternate-world superhero stories.

9) Ironheart

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Ironheart remains one of the most overlooked MCU shows released so far. Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, the superhero known as Ironheart. While she made her first appearance as a supportying charcter in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this gave her a chance to show why she was such a great hero. However, this show was elevated by the villains as well, with Anthony Ramos delivering a spectacular performance as The Hood, Alden Ehrenreich great as Zeke Stone (Iron Man’s first villain’s son), and Sacha Baron Cohen with a crowd-pleasing cameo in the end as Mephisto. Ironheart was great, from top to bottom.

8) Moon Knight

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Moon Knight is not for everyone, but people who love weird fantasy-styled superhero stories should find a lot to love about the MCU series. Oscar Isaac is Moon Knight, and the first thing to note is that almost none of his fight scenes are shown in the movie. That is because the hero has DID, and when he switches to an alter, he not only blacks out, but the series flashes ahead to when he regains control, and we see what he sees, which is the aftermath of the battle. That frustrated some fans, but it was brilliant storytelling, and when things went off the rails when Moon Knight visited the underworld, things just got better. MCU fans have asked for something different for years, and Moon Knight delivered.

7) Agatha All Along

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Agatha All Along was the second part in a trilogy that started with WandaVision and will end with VisionQuest in 2026. Following Scarlet Witch messing with Agatha Harkness’s mind and leaving her trapped in the town that Wanda once controlled, Agatha ends up involved in a mystery she needs to solve. This ended with her putting her witch’s coven back together and heading on a journey down the Witch’s Road. The series introduced Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff (Wiccan) and also starred Aubrey Plaza as Death. It was a great supernatural series, and once again proved that Disney+ is where Marvel experiments the best.

6) Agents of SHIELD

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There are some MCU fans who only watched the first couple of seasons of Agents of SHIELD. Those fans might be confused by this show’s high ranking. The first season followed the events of The Avengers, with Agent Coulson returned from the dead and putting together a new SHIELD team. The series then crossed over with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, when Agents of SHIELD stopped caring about the MCU movies and ended up hopping through time and the multiverse, it became one of the best comic book shows on television. The last couple of seasons matched anything superhero-related on television, Marvel or DC.

5) Daredevil: Born Again

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Netflix Marvel shows are becoming canon to the MCU, but when they were released, they specifically avoided anything about the movies. However, the show that brought them into the MCU was Hawkeye with Kingpin and then She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home with Daredevil. With the Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, it was officially a part of the MCU, and it kept up the gritty brilliance of the Netflix shows. Daredevil, Kingpin, and Punisher were back, and Jessica Jones returns in Season 2. This was quality television as Marvel attempts to start working on more traditional television season releases.

4) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Most people wrote off Wonder Man before it was released in 2026. Not only that, but when Disney+ chose to drop all the episodes at once, it seemed Marvel had given up on it as well. That makes the news about its success so shocking. The MCU series has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and a 91% audience score, with critics and fans saying it is the best thing Marvel has released in years. This is another example of Marvel trying to do something different, and in this case, they succeeded on a massive level. A lot of fans are likely to miss out because of word-of-mouth from people who haven’t seen it, but Wonder Man is quality television and one of the best shows Marvel has ever produced.

3) Ms. Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Ms. Marvel did something huge for Marvel, and it is something that the MCU has yet to really capitalize on. Iman Vellani is the best new character the MCU has introduced in years, and Kamala Khan needs to be the face of the MCU in Phase 7 if the company is smart. Ms. Marvel took the action to a high school and offered up a great story about kids fighting together against overwhelming odds and a corrupt government. This series proved that the MCU has its best cast star since Robert Downey Jr., ready to go, and the fact that she has only appeared in The Marvels and the animated series What If…? and Marvel Zombies is a tragedy.

2) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Loki took some big swings and connected on most of them. The series picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This was when the Avengers went back in time to make some changes, and Loki escaped during the heist, allowing him to pop into a newly formed Earth on the timeline. The TVA then showed up to “prune” him for creating an alternate timeline, and the show just spiraled on from there. Tom Hiddleston was great as Loki, Owen Wilson was fun as his ally Mobius, and Sophia Di Martino was a breakout star as Sylvie. When Kang showed up, it took things to another level, and Loki was fantastic for two seasons.

1) WandaVision

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first MCU series is still its best. In 2021, Marvel released WandaVision on Disney+, trying something new with its heroes, and it was an overwhelming success. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wanda was living in a town called Westview, New Jersey, with her husband, the Vision. Since Vision had died, this was confusing, but even more confusing was that they lived in a 1950s sitcom world. However, each episode used a different sitcom decade, and soon Wanda had twins with Vision. This was a slight retelling of House of M, and when people realized what was going on, it was time to stop Wanda, who was in the middle of a traumatic breakdown. The writing, the depiction of each sitcom’s tropes, and the acting have never been better in the MCU.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!