5 Near-Perfect Tim Burton Movies Outside of Beetlejuice, Including His Most Realistic Film

When it comes to Tim Burton, people associate the filmmaker with his penchant for odd projects that are steeped in gothic vibes, dark aesthetics, and whimsical elements. His filmography is loaded with prime examples of those things but none showcase them better than Beetlejuice. The 1988 film is basically the peak of Tim Burton’s work, standing the test of time as a legitimate classic, spawning a legacy sequel, and feeling like the best display of everything that Burton is known for. From the hilarious performance by Michael Keaton to the unexpected Banana Boat scene, Beetlejuice is strange, yet kind of perfect.

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With a career as lengthy and as impressive as Tim Burton’s, Beetlejuice is far from his only work that could be considered perfect, or at least close to it. The director has incredible films that keep the aesthetic he’s known for, yet span various genres from a musical to a superhero movie to a stop-motion animated romance. However, there is also one Tim Burton film that feels totally different from the rest, yet remains one of his best efforts. It’s a grounded and realistic biopic that flew under the radar, yet also received some major acclaim come awards season.

5) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tim Burton is often known to collaborate with the same core group of actors and two of the most consistent are Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. The two shared the screen in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which saw both actors show off their singing chops in this musical. The 2007 film is an adaptation of the stage play of the same name and follows a barber who seeks revenge on the corrupt judge who had him wrongfully convicted so he could steal his wife.

The story works, yet it’s the performances, the songs, and Burton’s signature style that make Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street perfect. The dark visuals and unsettling depiction of London gave it a Burton feel, as this came across as a perfect example of what a musical would look like in his brain. The film was a critical hit that secured three Academy Award nominations and saw Burton up for Best Director at the Golden Globes.

4) Corpse Bride

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A lot of people think Tim Burton directed The Nightmare Before Christmas even though that’s not the case. Due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn’t do it, but the Henry Selick film uses his story, world, and characters. Burton got the chance to direct a stop-motion movie 12 years later with 2005’s Corpse Bride. It feels like a spiritual successor to The Nightmare Before Christmas and features Burton veterans Depp and Carter in the lead roles.

Corpse Bride focuses on a young man who gets whisked away to the underworld before his wedding and ends up marrying the titular bride instead. The movie is a visual marvel, with the animation style fitting right in with everything Burton is known for. It’s imaginative, macabre, and packs a bigger emotional punch than you might expect. Corpse Bride was up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and Annie Awards. It remains one of the best stop-motion animated films ever made.

3) Big Eyes

The most grounded and realistic entry in Tim Burton’s filmography is Big Eyes. You won’t find many fantasy elements, monsters, or anything like that here, which makes it stand out from the rest of his work. Big Eyes is actually a biographical film from 2014 that tells the story of Margaret Keane and her second husband, Walter. Their tale is famous for the fact that Margaret was a great artist, yet Walter took credit for her paintings in the ’50s and ’60s.

Margaret, played by Amy Adams, had distinct paintings that depicted people with big eyes, hence the title of the movie. Adams won a Golden Globe for her performance, while her co-star Christoph Waltz was also nominated. The film is a refreshing change of pace for Burton, focusing more on telling a realistic story over what he’s typically known for. Big Eyes was praised for its social commentary and thought-provoking elements and is a must-see to truly get the full scope of Burton as a director.

2) Edward Scissorhands

The aforementioned working relationship between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton started back in 1990 with Edward Scissorhands. This is a film that cemented Burton as the benchmark for weird, gothic tales after Beetlejuice set the tone. The movie centers on an unfinished artificial humanoid who has blades where his hands should be. He gets taken in by a suburban family, turning his and their lives upside down. Along the way, he falls in love with the daughter (Winona Ryder) and we get a touching romance as the film’s emotional center.

Edward Scissorhands is the kind of wacky concept that can really only work when Tim Burton is the one behind it. He manages to find a lot of heart in this odd setup, with the end result being a timeless movie that gets a lot of repeat viewings every holiday season. Alongside Beetlejuice, this is kind of the quintessential Tim Burton film to understand his style and what makes him work.

1) Batman Returns

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

A lot of people point to 1989’s Batman as Tim Burton’s greatest contribution to the franchise. He helped change the way people looked at Batman after his campy ’60s TV series. As great and as important as that film is, Burton turned it up a notch for the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. This time, things are bigger, with both the Penguin and Catwoman being brought to life in excellent fashion, while also giving us more of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

There’s a creepy vibe to this film that feels even more like Tim Burton than his 1989 original. Nearly everything about this movie works. The performances are top-notch, the Christmas setting is great, and Burton’s take on Gotham looks like one of his greatest creations. Some Batman movies haven’t aged well, but Batman Returns is easy to come back to each year. The film kind of set the standard for Batman and Tim Burton going forward.

Are there any other Tim Burton films you’d consider perfect? Let us know in the comments!