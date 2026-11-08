Michael Keaton Was a Great Batman, But These 3 Movies Prove He’s an Even Better Villain Actor

When Michael Keaton first landed the role of Batman, fans lost their minds, and not in a good way. The fear at the time was that the actor simply couldn’t portray the darkness that the character required — he was thought of as Mr. Mom, or the guy from Night Shift; a comedic fast-talker. And Batman couldn’t be a comedy; post-Frank Miller, comics fans wanted the Adam West Pow-Zap-Wham caricature gone from the public consciousness. Keaton fans at the time pointed to Clean and Sober, his most serious film to that point, in which he played a recovering addict with a sarcastic edge. Yes, this guy could go dark enough to be a traumatized, angry Bruce Wayne.

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As Batman and Batman Returns ultimately proved, Keaton had no problem channeling his darker side; yelling “Let’s get nuts!” to the Joker, he proved he could amp up the psychosis to match Jack Nicholson. With full hindsight, some have opined he’d make an even better Joker than Batman! That isn’t likely to ever happen outside of a comedy sketch, but Keaton did not shy away from the darkness thereafter. Indeed, multiple movies have proven he can be a great villain, too. Let’s take a look at three which saw him cast the crimefighting gadgets aside to embrace illegality.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS/sONY

In embracing a comic-book villain role, Keaton didn’t suddenly become a scenery-chewing conqueror of worlds. Rather, he gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe a bad guy who felt real. Adrian Toombs isn’t out to dominate; he’s just a working man who got screwed by the government and big business (Stark Industries), and feels he has the right to give back as good as he gets. If that screws someone else over, too bad — he’s earned the right to get his at anyone’s expense. It may or may not have added to Keaton’s comfort zone that he got to don a mask and wings again.

Spider-Man may have defeated Toombs’ new alter-ego, the Vulture, but it cost him, at least in the moment, the girl he was in love with, who just happened to be Toombs’ surprise daughter. Maintaining a weird honor code for a criminal, Toombs refused to rat out Spidey’s secret identity, even in prison. In a blow to Keaton the actor, Toombs was briefly shifted into the massively unpopular Morbius universe, but that seems to be dead now. Here’s hoping he returns to the primary timeline for more self-righteous anger and believable, street-level villainy.

2. Pacific Heights

IMAGE COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOX

Pacific Heights utilized Keaton’s charm and fast-talking humor to equal effect with his sinister side, as he played Carter Hayes, a seemingly ideal tenant who movies in to a unit owned by Matthew Modine and Melanie Griffith’s Drake and Patty, only to become their worst nightmare. Taking full advantage of tenant protection laws, and provoking his new landlords into overreacting illegally, he engages in long-con identity theft, while infesting the building with cockroaches, in the process causing the previously happy owners sufficient stress to have a miscarriage and a drinking problem. He frames Drake and Patty for crimes, and scams future victims to get the money he needs to keep the con going. This is a scarily real bad guy, and you’re lucky in life if you never run into a master fraudster of this stripe.

Ultimately, once the con is busted and his past uncovered, he shows his true psychotic hand, genuinely getting nuts when cornered and finally falling to his death. Even viewers who hated their landlords cheered when the con was finally exposed and the terrifying fraudster defeated.

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Next to Batman, Betelgeuse the bio-exorcist is arguably Keaton’s most famous film character, but he wasn’t quite a villain the first time around; more of an agent of chaos who overplayed his hand against the real antagonist, mad artist Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara) and her obnoxious fashionista sidekick Otho (Glenn Shadix). By the time of the sequel, however, Betelgeuse becomes a primary villain (and bereaved Delia mostly forgiven). Rather than simply an opportunist, he is revealed as a lecher who has secretly pined for Lydia (Winona Ryder) all these years, even as she still has PTSD attacks stemming from his first attempt to marry her. As opposed to the animated series that implied the two had wacky adventures together, the sequel reveals Lydia was actually traumatized by the whole thing, which makes Betelgeuse/Lydia couples costumes every bit as toxic and inappropriate as Joker and Harley or Jack and Sally. All of which have Tim Burton ties, if you think about it.

Keaton as Betelgeuse seems like he hasn’t aged a millennium; he’s just gotten nastier, haunting Lydia with visions of a hideous baby version of himself. And in Lydia’s undying love for daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) he only sees a way to take advantage. He’s not the only villain around — deceptive ghost teen Jeremy is looking to con Astrid, and Lydia’s real-world fiance Rory is a lying loser. Betelgeuse out-thinks and out-powers them all, but his weakness for Lydia ultimately does prove his undoing yet again. It’s quite an arc for the former grave-robber (as we newly learn, about his past), and amusingly the opposite of growth, which is why this rotter still makes us laugh.