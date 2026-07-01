7 Biggest DC Movie Box Office Bombs (2026’s Supergirl Has Already Beat 3 of Them)

The opening weekend box office numbers for Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl have shocked fans and industry analysts alike. Despite the good faith the DC Universe brought with 2025’s Superman, the cosmic tentpole managed a dismal $68 million global debut, an incredibly weak start for a project carrying a steep $175 million production budget. Plus, because modern blockbusters rarely recover from a launch this soft, the film is now projected to fall short of its $300 million theatrical break-even mark. The financial tracking is further complicated by a sluggish B- CinemaScore from opening-night audiences, a metric that typically signals negative word-of-mouth and predicts a steep drop-off in ticket sales over the coming weeks.

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Supergirl‘s underperformance deals a severe blow to the momentum of James Gunn’s unfolding DC universe. However, looking back at the brand’s entire theatrical history highlights a series of misfires that managed to lose even more money than Supergirl will, according to the most pessimistic projections. In fact, Supergirl‘s opening weekend is already enough to put the movie ahead of the total lifetime gains of other DC failures. To keep things fair, we are leaving movies released amidst the pandemic out of the ranking, even though Wonder Woman 1984 lost more money than some of these entries.

7) Steel

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During the late-90s boom of comic book adaptations, Warner Bros. attempted to build a mainstream action franchise around NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal with Kenneth Johnson’s Steel. The project became a textbook example of poor studio execution, trading the comic’s grand, technological scale for a cheap, street-level aesthetic marked by a universally mocked rubbery costume. Between a rushed production cycle and Shaq’s unconvincing performance, Steel failed to generate even a baseline level of interest among comic book fans or sports enthusiasts.

The theatrical run was over almost as soon as it began, with Steel forging an incredibly meager $1.7 million across its entire domestic lifetime. Operating on a $16 million budget, the film clawed back just over 10% of its production costs and failed to establish any sort of international footprint. It remains one of the lowest-grossing wide-release superhero films ever distributed, permanently freezing O’Neal’s aspirations as a leading action star.

6) Jonah Hex

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Warner Bros. attempted to subvert traditional superhero fatigue by blending the Western and supernatural genres in Jimmy Hayward’s Jonah Hex, starring Josh Brolin and Megan Fox. The production immediately dissolved into behind-the-scenes chaos, culminating in heavy studio intervention that forced extensive, fast-tracked reshoots. The resulting theatrical cut was also hacked down to a threadbare 81 minutes, leaving audiences with a highly disjointed narrative that the studio’s marketing team struggled to sell as either a gritty horror piece or a traditional action film.

Surprising no one, audiences instantly rejected the fragmented movie, sending Jonah Hex down to a tragic $10.9 million worldwide finish against a production cost that sat around $47 million. The movie collapsed further down under a rough C+ CinemaScore and historical theater drop-offs in its second week. Jonah Hex left the studio with a massive financial deficit and served as a stark warning against post-production panic, a lesson Warner Bros. refused to learn throughout the span of the DCEU.

5) Supergirl (1984)

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Decades before the concept of a shared cinematic universe became standard, producers Ilya and Alexander Salkind sought to capitalize on their Christopher Reeve property by launching Jeannot Szwarc’s Supergirl. Starring Helen Slater, the film was severely hampered by a tonal identity crisis, shifting awkwardly between high-fantasy camp and an attempt to replicate the majestic epic style of the mainline Superman films. Plus, a last-minute shift in theatrical distribution partners further derailed the movie’s rollout, rendering its promotional push utterly invisible to the general public.

The original take on the Girl of Steel ended up crashing hard, pulling in only $14.3 million domestically against an ambitious $35 million budget. Because global tracking records from the mid-1980s are notoriously fragmented, a definitive worldwide total cannot be verified with precision — yet the domestic ledger alone sealed Supergirl‘s fate as an era-defining flop. The failure single-handedly killed the Salkinds’ plans for further spin-offs, proving the property was fragile without its central leading man.

2) Green Lantern

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Warner Bros. positioned Martin Campbell’s Green Lantern as the pillar for a massive DC cosmos designed to rival Marvel’s Iron Man and kick off a cinematic universe. However, despite boasting Ryan Reynolds in the leading role, the film’s production was plagued by a fluctuating script and an over-reliance on entirely digital alien environments, which were not polished enough to stand the test of time. The resulting visual style felt jarringly artificial, distracting audiences from an already overstuffed and highly derivative origin story.

Failing to offer an engaging adventure or even interesting visuals, Green Lantern finished its run with an underwhelming $219.5 million globally against a $200 million production budget. That haul left Warner Bros. with an estimated $90 million in losses, not unlikely what Supergirl is now predicted to lose. The high-profile disaster completely derailed the studio’s executive roadmap, forcing them to scrap any planned sequels and completely rethink their strategy for characters beyond Batman.

3) Shazam! Fury of the Gods

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In 2019, director David F. Sandberg managed to turn a $90 million budget, extremely low for superhero standards, into a $367.8 million hit that ensured his return to helm Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Sadly, the sequel was dead on arrival due to a shifting corporate landscape, landing in theaters right as Warner Bros. Discovery announced a complete slate wipe and reboot of the DC franchise. Stranded in a lame-duck continuity with zero narrative stakes, the family-focused superhero comedy struggled to offer casual theatergoers any compelling reason to buy a ticket, while hardcore fans had already moved on. It also didn’t help that Shazam! Fury of the Gods got bad reviews and fan reception.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ box office stalled out at $134.1 million globally against a production price tag that had ballooned to $125 million. When taking marketing into account, the sequel is estimated to have lost over $100 million. The sharp decline from the first movie’s profitability underscored a rapid burnout in audience goodwill for the dying Extended Universe.

2) Joker: Folie à Deux

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Following the unprecedented billion-dollar success of Joker, Warner Bros. granted director Todd Phillips complete creative freedom and a staggering financial runway for Joker: Folie à Deux. With this newfound power, Phillips made the risky creative choice to pivot the dark character study into a courtroom musical drama, pairing Joaquin Phoenix with Lady Gaga as a version of Harley Quinn that had little to do with the beloved character. The subversion backfired, as fans of the first film felt actively alienated by the sequel’s deconstructive narrative choices and bleak tone, while people who already didn’t enjoy Joker found nothing new in the sequel.

Folie à Deux suffered a historic box office collapse, opening to a weak $37.7 million domestically before enduring an unprecedented 81% second-weekend drop. Folie à Deux wrapped its theatrical run with just $208 million worldwide, an absolute disaster against a towering $200 million production budget that didn’t include an expensive marketing push. When accounting for the box office cut that stays with theaters, the maligned sequel has left Warner Bros. with a net loss of around $140 million.

1) The Flash

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No superhero film in modern history suffered as much from manufactured hype as Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, with studio executives spending over a year aggressively pitching it to the public as an unmitigated masterpiece. The multiverse epic had to navigate a remarkably chaotic path to the screen, weathering years of developmental delays, corporate regime shifts, and extensive off-screen controversies involving lead actor Ezra Miller, all of which diluted excitement for the project. On top of that, despite a marketing campaign that heavily leaned on the nostalgic return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, the final product was soundly rejected by fans for its uncanny CGI and a messy script.

The highly expensive gamble became a financial sinkhole, as The Flash ended its run with a global total of $271.4 million. Against a massive $220 million production budget and a nine-figure marketing spend, the film’s theatrical revenues fell short. Industry accounting confirmed a monumental net studio loss of $155 million, cementing The Flash as the single biggest box office bomb in DC history and justifying Warner Bros.’ already announced franchise reset.

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