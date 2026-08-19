Like The End of Oak Street? Then You Need to Stream These 3 Dinosaur Movies Right Now

The End of Oak Street is getting attention on the heels of its August 14 release, and with leads like Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway — and a wild premise that involves time, space, and dinosaurs — it’s little wonder it’s dominating film discussions. The movie is far from perfect, and it’s not a direct replacement for something like Jurassic Park. Yet it’s an entertaining romp. And when The End of Oak Street closes out, audiences may find themselves craving something similar.

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Fortunately, there are a few dinosaur movies they can go home and stream, and they’re not all obvious picks. Most fans of this particular brand of action have seen Jurassic Park and similar titles. More underrated dinosaur hits, however, may not be on their radar. And from 1994 film featuring two familiar faces to a horror take on dinos, they absolutely should be.

3) Tammy and the T-Rex (1994)

Streaming on: Pluto TV and Tubi

Tammy and the T-Rex is a 1994 dinosaur movie that isn’t widely referenced today, but it stars Denise Richards and Paul Walker. That duo alone is incentive to tune in, but the concept that the film unravels around is just as wacky and grabbing. The film sees a murdered high school student having his brain put into a Tyrannosaurus rex. He then goes on a spree seeking justice against those who wronged him. He also locates his high school sweetheart, adding an element of romance to this already-wild adventure.

The film is exactly as weird as it sounds, but those looking for another campy dinosaur story after The End of Oak Street will likely appreciate it. The setup is much different, but it also toys with the concept of dropping dinosaurs into the modern world. The major difference is that the one wreaking havoc has the motivations and thought processes of a teenager. What could go wrong?

2) 65 (2023)

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Streaming on: Disney+

A newer dinosaur movie perfect for The End of Oak Street fans is Adam Driver’s 65. Despite starring the Star Wars alum and coming out just three years ago, the film remains an underrated gem. The End of Oak Street reigniting the dinosaur hype may finally give it the attention it deserves, especially if audiences head to streaming to look for another standalone project to enjoy in the aftermath. Rather than bringing its prehistoric creatures to present-day Earth, 65 follows an astronaut from another intergalactic civilization as he lands on Earth 65 million years ago. There, he’s forced to face off with dinosaurs and other predators.

Needless to say, 65 puts an intriguing spin on both spacefaring adventures and dinosaur movies. The suspense keeps things interesting throughout, and expectedly, Driver gives a compelling performance as the film’s lead. It’s similar to The End of Oak Street in that regard: a thrill ride with recognizable and well-loved talent at its core.

1) Loop Track (2023)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Another 2023 film great for The End of Oak Street fans — and one that’s even more underrated than 65 — is Loop Track. Loop Track isn’t a dinosaur movie in the traditional sense, but it’s a horror film revolving around a monster. That monster is reminiscent of a prehistoric bird, making it an ideal pick for anyone on the hunt for dino films. This one follows Ian to the New Zealand bush, where he intends to spend time away from other people. However, his journey goes awry when he realizes he and the other hikers are being hunted. What makes this setup especially suspenseful is that it’s hard to tell what’s Ian’s anxiety and what’s a genuine external threat.

Those looking for more high stakes and tensions following The End of Oak Street will find that combination in Loop Track. Despite its psychological focus, those looking for a man vs. creature survival story won’t be disappointed.