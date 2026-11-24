Star Wars looked very different from the other sci-fi we had seen before 1977. In the ’50s and ’60s, the Golden Age of Sci-Fi, we pictured clean, orderly, high-tech futures, but Star Wars went a different direction. While there was more than its share of sleek, modern tech, most of it was used, “lived-in”, beaten up like ’70s America. The best example of this is the Millennium Falcon. Known as the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy”, Han Solo and Chewbacca’s YT-1300 light freighter was heavily modified, with souped-up engines, military-grade shields, armor, and weapons, and a specialized computer system to run it all (I say, computer, but in canon and Legends, it’s actually a bunch of droid brains rigged together).

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It was the first personal ship we saw in Star Wars, but it wouldn’t be the last. Over the years, in both canon and Star Wars Legends, we’ve seen all kinds of awesome ships, owned by the best pilots and modified to high heaven. As great as the Falcon is, there are some ships that are way cooler, including these five designs from canon and Legends.

5) Wild Kardde

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

People love to compare Star Wars canon to Legends, but it’s honestly kind of a boring comparison. Both have their high points (as I’ll try to illustrate at various places) and one of the highest points for both was the first Thrawn Trilogy. These three books – Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, and The Last Command – introduced numerous amazing characters, including the smuggler Talon Kardde. Kardde built up a massive illegal empire under everyone’s noses and had a small fleet of smuggler vessels, including the Wild Kardde. A modified Corellian Engineering Corporation Action VI Bulk Freighter, it was a very unique vessel and the flagship of his fleet, alongside the Etherway and the Starry Ice.

To begin with, it was a massive bulk freighter, meaning that Kardde and crew could hide just about anything in its cavernous holds. It had a very powerful power plant, allowing Kardde to give the ship military-grade weapons, shields, and sensors. It had thick armor and was armed with three turbolasers, each of them hidden in the hull until needed. It could shoot it out with the big ships, could run from the fastest chase craft, and looked so assuming it could go anywhere. It’s a favorite of many Legends fans.

4) Razor’s Crest

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Disney’s tenure in control of Lucasfilm gets a bad rep, but it has introduced some amazing Star Wars characters over the years, including the incomparable Din Djarin, the Mandalorian. Din has had quite a journey over the course of the series, one that started out with the Razor’s Crest. I’m an old school Legends fan and I loved the Razor’s Crest immediately. It had just the right feel and look for a bounty hunter ship. It looked like a standard freighter, lightly armed, and nondescript, exactly the kind of ship you’d see anywhere.

Manufactured by the Corellian Engineering Corporation and Belsmuth Consolidations Ltd., it was a ST-70 M-111 Razor Crest series. Djarin souped up the engines and cannons, making it faster than it looked and letting it pack a stronger punch, and it had a cool look to it. It did end up getting destroyed by the Empire on Tython, but he’d get another one. It helped give The Mandalorian that Legends feel that really did it for me in the show’s beginning.

3) Outrider

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The ’90s were a better time than they seemed to be a Star Wars fan. Sure, there was no movies or TV shows, but there were books, comics, toys, role-playing games, and video games. In 1996, we got the multimedia project Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire, which consisted of a novel, comics, RPG supplements, toys, and a N64 video game. It introduced several cool new characters including Dash Rander, a Corellian smuggler. He was basically a Han wannabe – the story took place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so he was frozen in carbonite and the story needed a scoundrel – down to his souped Corellian freighter, the Outrider.

It was a YT-2400, a newer generation than the Falcon. It was almost as fast in hyperspace, but faster at sublight, and had powerful shields and weapons, including two double laser turrets and concussion missile launchers. It was basically the Falcon if it was better kept up and has more than its share of fans. It also appeared in the Special Edition of Episode IV in 1997, so it’s technically canon.

2) Jade Shadow

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Mara Jade is the great lost Legends character. Fans have wanted her brought into canon even if she can’t marry Luke Skywalker for years now. The former Emperor’s Hand was a powerful Force using assassin before she met Luke. He brought her to the light and she eventually trained as a Jedi, marrying him at the end of the war against the Empire. The two of them led the New Jedi Order through the Yuuzhan Vong War and the Joiner War, but she’d end killed in the Second Galactic Civil War. In the last few years of her life, she flew the Jade Shadow, a SoroSuub Horizon-class star yacht.

It was heavily modified, with powerful shields and engines. It was armed with retractable laser cannons, a retractable blaster cannon, concussion missile launchers, and a tractor beam projector. Jade had the ship specially designed for her, with a special cockpit that would allow her to control every station herself from the helm. Jade was one of the best pilots in the galaxy, so the Jade Shadow handled like a starfighter despite being 55 meters long. She was fast and powerful, an amazing ship for an amazing woman.

1) Onyx Cinder

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was an underrated gem and it’s the type of show that shows that we shouldn’t just give up on canon, even if we get lackluster stuff like The Acolyte or The Mandalorian and Grogu. The show followed a group of children who found a hidden pirate chip and fly into the stars, on the course of adventure. It was basically Goonies meets Star Wars and it’s fantastic. That ship is the Onyx Cinder. It was a vessel that was commissioned years ago by the Galactic Republic, one of its treasury ships meant to transport credit ingots from the Republic mint on At Attin.

It was stolen by pirates at some point before the fall of the Republic, used by captains like Tak Rennod and Jod Na Nawood. It was everything you could want from pirate ship – it was fast, durable, and it had a secret, as its hull was just an armored sleeve for the real Onyx Cinder. I loved this ship from the second I saw it. It just looks awesome. It’s the kind of ship that anyone would want to command – fast, durable,and powerful – with a cool secret that hides an even better design.

What Star Wars ships do you like more the Millennium Falcon? Or do you think it can’t be topped? Sound off in the comment section below.