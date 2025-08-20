4 Best Star Wars Characters Introduced on Disney+

Over the last six years, Star Wars has expanded its intricate web of characters through its TV shows on Disney+. Beginning with The Mandalorian in 2019, the franchise has since released six more series on the streaming platform. Titles such as Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Ahsoka garnered positive receptions, while Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Acolyte attracted mixed reviews. Star Wars has used Disney+ to introduce new characters alongside returning legacy characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Furthermore, great characters like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Cad Bane (Corey Burton) — who previously exited in animated Star Wars projects — have been introduced in live action on Disney+.

These four outstanding Star Wars characters made their very first Star Wars appearances in Disney+ shows.

4) Din Djarin

The Mandalorian‘s main character is easily among the best new personalities first introduced in Star Wars’ Disney+ era. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) redefines bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe through his variety of compelling traits. The Mandalorian bounty hunter is composed and intimidating in combat, while carrying himself with an undeniable swagger. Djarin shows off his skill with a blaster, flame thrower, and the Darksaber on countless occasions throughout the show’s three seasons, cementing him as one of Star Wars’ most formidable combatants.

At the same time, Djarin proves a compassionate and loyal father figure to Grogu, who ended up in his care purely by chance. Djarin’s commitment to restoring Mandalore with Bo-Katan and raising Grogu has led him on some captivating journeys thus far, and he will likely encounter more exciting events in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

3) Grogu

Djarin’s adorable little companion Grogu has rightfully won the hearts of Star Wars fans since his introduction in The Mandalorian. The Force-sensitive child commonly known by fans as “Baby Yoda” hasn’t faced the heat of battle too much yet, but he never hesitates to help out Djarin in dire circumstances.

To some, Grogu may seem hardly more than a plot device, however, the character is in many ways The Mandalorian‘s beating heart. So much of the show’s story revolves around his growth from a foundling to a prospective Jedi to a true Mandalorian. Renamed Din Grogu at the end of Season 3 to represent his formal adoption by Djarin, Grogu has a bright future in The Mandalorian and Grogu and beyond.

2) Bix Caleen

Andor‘s array of fascinating characters includes many who appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but a select few of the show’s best characters were introduced on Disney+. Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) plays a pivotal role in Andor as a gifted mechanic who assists Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the Rebels.

Throughout the series’ two seasons, Bix endures her fair share of hardship and trauma, though she exhibits remarkable resilience the more her companions are in danger. Bix’s relationship with Cassian serves as a source of strength for both characters, and it’s fascinating to see how they operate as individuals and as a couple. Bix is the greatest character introduced in Andor, as she stands out as a powerful element of the story leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

1) Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) appears as a supporting character in The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, as well as in The Book of Boba Fett. A tough and highly skilled mercenary, Fennec teams up with Djarin and Boba Fett during the two series. As she takes on missions alongside her fellow bounty hunters, Fennec prevails as a force to be reckoned with in combat, using her sniper rifle to eliminate targets from long range.

Fennec’s exceptional precision and determination make her well-suited for any challenge and a thrill to watch in action sequences. Star Wars needs to give Fennec more to do in the future, so hopefully she returns in upcoming projects to continue her story.

