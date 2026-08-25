12 Years Later, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Star Finally Reveals Why Their Major Marvel Character Got Cut

After Mary Jane Watson was Peter Parker’s primary love interest in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man reboot opted to focus on the relationship between Peter and Gwen Stacy. However, the filmmakers still had plans to bring Mary Jane into the fold. Shailene Woodley was cast as the iconic redhead in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and even shot a handful of scenes opposite Andrew Garfield. Unfortunately for Woodley, all of that footage was left on the cutting room floor; she never appeared in the final product. Now, more than a decade later, the actress has shed some light on the situation.

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Speaking with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for a career retrospective, Woodley discussed her experience on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and explained why her scenes were ultimately cut. “They were like, ‘We’ve introduced a lot of new characters in this last one…’ ‘Let’s wait for [Gwen Stacy] to die, and then we’ll introduce Mary Jane,’ which made sense. But then they didn’t make [The Amazing Spider-Man 3]. They thought it would be weird to introduce a new love interest. Well, that’s what I was told, you know, but again, who knows what the truth is? I could have been terrible, and they’re like, ‘We can’t do this.’”

Removing Mary Jane From The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Was the Right Call

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Learning all of her scenes were being cut had to have been a frustrating and disappointing development for Woodley, who was excited to bring Mary Jane to life in a new take on Spider-Man. That said, from the perspective of the filmmakers, it’s safe to say they made the right call. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is an overstuffed film that struggled to properly balance its various villains and plotlines as it tried to set up multiple follow-ups and spinoffs. This is the main reason why The Amazing Spider-Man 2 earned mixed reviews and is the worst-received Spider-Man film on Rotten Tomatoes. Trying to fit an important character like Mary Jane in the mix on top of everything else the movie was juggling would have just been a detriment to the final product.

Additionally, Woodley is correct in saying introducing a new love interest for Peter in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 would have been odd. Peter’s dynamic with Gwen was more than enough to give the film a poignant emotional core, culminating in an extremely tragic finale. Introducing Mary Jane and setting her up as Peter’s next girlfriend in the same movie where Gwen dies could have come off in bad taste. Especially considering what happens in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the focus needed to exclusively be on Gwen.

It’s a shame Woodley never got an opportunity to return to the role. Mary Jane in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 could potentially have been a very powerful story beat. After losing Gwen, Peter would probably have been reluctant to get close to someone new, afraid of the possible consequences. The film could have been a riff on the personal narrative we just saw in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Peter unhealthily foregoes attachments so he can be the best hero New York needs him to be. Garfield’s Peter Parker could have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of connections, deciding to open himself up again so he can be with Mary Jane.

There might have been a way to give Woodley’s Mary Jane some justice in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multiversal story reveals Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker made things work with his MJ, but hints that Andrew Garfield’s variant hasn’t found the time for “Peter Parker stuff.” It might have been fun if Woodley appeared in a post-credits scene in Garfield’s universe, and he becomes motivated to pursue a relationship after his experiences in the main MCU timeline. If Woodley was unavailable to film something, No Way Home could have at least made some sort of reference to her, but that performance and that character seems to have been lost to time forever. Despite fan interest in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, that movie isn’t going to happen, so we’re just left to wonder what might have been.