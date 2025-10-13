Andrew Garfield Gives Update on Whether The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Will Ever Happen

Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology remains one of the most divisive chapters in the web-slinger’s cinematic history. While some creative decisions in the films proved divisive, the series still holds a special place for many, largely due to Andrew Garfield’s compelling take on Peter Parker. The collective love for his iteration of the wall-crawler was powerfully reignited after his celebrated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, sparking a renewed and vocal fan campaign clamoring for him to don the suit one more time and finally complete his trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with GQ, answering questions directly from fans, Andrew Garfield was asked about the persistent rumors that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was secretly in development. Unfortunately for those holding out hope, the actor bluntly dismissed the possibility of his return to the role. “It’s not happening and I don’t believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen,” Garfield stated, putting a definitive end to the speculation.

Andrew Garfield Is Right, Amazing Spider-Man 3 Is Unlikely

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The financial and critical reception of The Amazing Spider-Man films provides a clear picture of why Sony ultimately abandoned that particular universe. The first film in 2012 was a solid success, earning over $757 million worldwide. However, its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, saw a notable decline, grossing approximately $709 million globally. This downward trend, coupled with mixed reviews, led Sony to shelve plans for sequels and spin-offs and instead collaborate with Marvel Studios to integrate a new version of the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That partnership proved to be incredibly lucrative. The Tom Holland-led MCU films saw a massive surge in box office returns, with Spider-Man: Homecoming earning over $880 million and Spider-Man: Far From Home becoming the first Spider-Man film to cross the billion-dollar mark. This culminated in the staggering success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought in over $1.9 billion worldwide, solidifying the MCU version as a box office juggernaut. In stark contrast, Sony’s own universe of films based on Spider-Man characters, such as Morbius and Madame Web, has largely struggled both critically and commercially, making a return to the less profitable Amazing Spider-Man timeline a significant financial risk.

Furthermore, Sony and Marvel Studios are already working on multiple versions of Spider-Man. The animated Spider-Verse franchise has been a massive critical and commercial success, with the first two films grossing over a billion dollars combined and a third film on the way to conclude the trilogy. This success has also spawned a live-action Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage, which is set to premiere in 2026. Additionally, Marvel Studios is expanding its animated offerings with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is set in an alternate MCU timeline. With so much time, money, and energy being poured into other successful iterations of the character, the odds of reviving Garfield’s series remain incredibly slim.

Would you like Andrew Garfield to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!