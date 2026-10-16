13 Years Later, Scarlett Johansson’s Creepiest Sci-Fi Movie Is Finding a New Audience (& You Can Stream It Free)

While most people think of Scarlett Johansson and think about her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her filmography is full of genres well beyond superhero stories and that includes science fiction. She starred in 2005’s The Island, 2014’s Lucy, and most recently 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth. However, it’s one of her lesser-known sci-fi movies that is not only among her best, but it’s also one of her creepiest roles by far and right now, it’s finding a whole new audience as it climbs the Netflix charts — and you can stream it on more than one platform, too.

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Released in 2013, Under the Skin might be Johansson’s best kept secret of a film. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, the film was a box office failure, bringing in just $7.2 million on a budget of $13.3 million, but it received a lot of praise and frequently shows up on lists of the best films of the 21st century thus far. The film is currently at #10 on Moviefone’s Netflix streaming charts but if you’re wanting to check the movie out for yourself, you don’t have to have a Netflix subscription. It’s also streaming on Tubi, Roku, Pluto TV, and Fandango for free.

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Under the Skin Is a Creepy, Unsettling Alien Sci-Fi and Johansson Shines In It

Warner Bros Pictures

Under the Skin is truly unsettling. Based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Michel Faber, the film centers around Johansson’s unnamed woman preying upon lone men in Scotland. She goes about picking up these men, luring them into an isolated location and makes them disappear. Of course, this isn’t just a quiet sort of serial killer in the woods situation. Johansson’s character is an alien. There is nothing overt about what is actually going on with the woman. Everything is quiet, contained, and almost detached which, on some level makes things all the creepier (the novel actually spells out what the woman is doing with the men she lures away and it’s horrifying, but the ambiguity works very well in the film.) This isn’t a film that has big conspiracies or even a ton of action.

And that’s what makes it so unsettling and makes it work so well. Johansson’s performance is perfectly pitched somewhere between detached and growingly curious. For audiences used to seeing her in more action-oriented roles, the restraint she shows in the film is absolutely striking. That is highlighted with how the film is made. Under the Skin is filmed in a way to dial up the haunting and unsettling nature of things. There are many scenes filmed with hidden cameras so you get something of a voyeuristic point of view. And when you mix Johansson’s restrained performance with the stripped-down approach to filming and it’s very minimal story, well, the movie will give you chills. It is brilliant from start to stop and while it didn’t necessarily do much in theaters, streaming is turning out to be a great place to discover the film. It continues to do well on Netflix and it’s available to stream free this month as well. It’s a great change of pace — and a brilliant watch if you’re not into jump scares.

Have you seen Under the Skin? Let us know if you found the movie to be creepy or not in the comments.