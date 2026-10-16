New Clayface Clip Confirms the DCU’s Gotham City Has 1 Thing in Common With Every Other DC Movie

The DCU’s , Clayface, is just around the corner, and while we’ve already seen myriad teasers and trailers for the movie, a newly shared clip has just confirmed that this brand-new DCU addition will be continuing a long-standing DC tradition. Clayface is primed to be a fascinating installment in the DCU. Not only will it be a franchise first in terms of its rating, but also, it’s clear that the movie is going to be unlike anything that has been seen in the DCU thus far or perhaps even in the larger DC franchise, with early reactions to the movie suggesting that it is truly disturbing.

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However, Clayface won’t be rewriting the script on every level for a DC movie. Rather, this DCU film will bring DC fans to the oh-so-familiar location of Gotham City, and a new clip has just confirmed that this version of Gotham will still comprise what is essentially a staple of the city in the larger franchise: corrupt cops. In the clip, Naomi Ackie’s Clayface character Caitlyn Corr is speaking to her fiancé, who says, among other things, “Maybe I can finally retire from the corrupt Gotham City Police Department.” Although that’s a bit of a show don’t tell issue, and we still haven’t seen what that actually is going to look like on screen, Clayface (and the DCU overall) evidently won’t be deviating from this tried-and-true aspect of Gotham City, now seen throughout numerous DC shows and movies.

New clip from CLAYFACE with Naomi Ackie



In theaters October 23 pic.twitter.com/jYIJ2qnscE — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 15, 2026

James Gunn Is Playing the Right Things Safe

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While audiences may still be divided in terms of how they feel about James Gunn at the helm, with some very enthusiastic about what he’s done so far and others still longing for the Snyderverse days, there’s no denying that he’s willing to take risks. If Clayface’s body horror isn’t making that clear enough—and, in all likelihood, we haven’t even seen the worst of it yet—then the very unusual upcoming mockumentary The People v. Gorilla Grodd should. However, even as he is taking these risks (some of which, like Clayface and The People v. Gorilla Grodd, are risky in entirely different ways), Gunn is being smart about what the DCU isn’t going to change.

Gotham City without a corrupt police force and a related criminal underbelly just wouldn’t be right, and there’s next to no question that there would be serious backlash if Clayface or any other DCU project deviated that significantly from the Gotham City that audiences know. In that sense, Clayface is arguably a perfect example of how Gunn seems to be approaching this franchise. Yes, he’s going to put out projects that push the boundaries of what’s been done on screen in the DC franchise before, but the details that feel fundamental to these stories have largely stayed in place. Hopefully, because Gunn is striking that balance, audiences will welcome the projects that take greater gambles.

Are you happy with how James Gunn is leading the DCU so far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.