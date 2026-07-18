18 Years Later, An Iconic Sci-Fi Movie Is Finally Getting a Long-Awaited Director’s Cut You Can Stream With the Original

While the 90s were a truly iconic time for sci-fi, with series like Star Trek: Voyager, Farscape, and Babylon 5 taking the world by storm, there was one series that stood above the rest, easily pulling people into the niche genre and creating lifelong fans. Its stars went on to have stellar careers, but it’s no secret that fans will always remember them for their performances in this franchise. And now, a movie spawned from the show is finally getting its director’s cut—something that fans have long been waiting for.

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Look out, aliens, Mulder and Scully are back in a big way. The X-Files: I Want to Believe is making its way to Hulu on August 14th. But what’s even more exciting than that is the fact that The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn, the director’s cut, is also finding its home on the streamer. Featuring never-before-seen footage, the director’s cut was set to hit Hulu back in June, but was delayed due to last-minute tweaks to the final product. Now, though, fans are finally getting the R-rated film that director Chris Carter always intended for them to see. And, according to Disney, it’s their intention that the film “faithfully restore the filmmaker’s original vision.” At the very least, it’s the perfect opportunity to watch both and see if you can spot the changes.

The X-Files Remains One of the Most Special Sci-Fi Series Ever Made

There’s a reason the series and the two movies it spawned are among the most beloved sci-fi of all time. It was one of only a few shows that managed to be truly weird and terrifying, yet it maintained a sense of heart and character growth that kept viewers rooting for Mulder and Scully—both as individuals and as the slowest of slow-burn romances. And it’s one of the rare franchises that is genuinely worth the effort of a rewatch (though most fans agree you can stop said rewatch around Season 7).

It’s fair to say, however, that fans remain divided on I Want to Believe. Some felt as if the plot was Frankensteined together (see what we did there?), while others felt that the competing evils worked narratively. The film centers on Fox Mulder and his former partner, Dr. Dana Scully, as a missing-persons case brings them back together years after their working relationship was severed. Not only are they looking for an organ thief, but Mulder and Scully also encounter a priest who may be experiencing psychic visions. Though with Chris Carter finally having the chance to release the movie he’d always intended for audiences to see, it seems the two plots might come together more cohesively this go-around.

What are your thoughts on the director’s cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe finally being released? Are you looking forward to comparing it to the theatrical cut? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other X-Files fans are saying.