1923 Star Brandon Sklenar Cast in It Ends With Us Adaptation Alongside Blake Lively

1923 star Brandon Sklenar has been cast in Sony's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, It Ends With Us (via The Hollywood Reporter). Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton on Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel spinoff, will play Atlas Corrigan alongside Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid. Baldoni is also directing and executive producing the film on a script from Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This's Christy Hall. The film does not yet have an expected release date.

It Ends With Us "follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears, and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle." Hoover's novel was first published in 2016 but became popular in 2021 thanks to "BookTok" on TikTok. Baldoni has been involved with adapting the novel for film since 2019.

Sklenar is currently starring in 1923, which aired its Season 1 finale back in February. That series has already been renewed for a second season, which is a relief for fans as the series left things on a significant cliffhanger for Sklenar's Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer's Alex, which saw the newlyweds forcibly separated on their long journey to Montana.

"It's incredibly tragic because Spencer is now in this position where he feels as though he's responsible for losing her," Sklenar told ET. "Now he's responsible for being even further away from getting home to the family, and to saving them and protecting them and fulfilling his purpose and his duty to be there for them To show up for them and to show up for what is left of them, because in his mind he's thinking, 'Well, now I've lost her. I don't know if I'm ever going to see her again. I don't know when or how I'm going to get back.'"

He continued, "At that last moment when we see him before Helen [Mirren]'s voiceover, he's a man who has lost literally everything and he blames himself. That's such a massive shift in him as a human being, and now at this point he has to decide: Is he going to put his efforts into finding her or is he going to put his efforts into getting home and saving his family and hoping that somehow, she will find him? Because she does have his letters and I think in the moments to follow, he realizes that. Knowing Taylor [Sheridan], it's probably going to be a wild, challenging, difficult, painful, tragic road to get there, and I hope he gets there soon. I really do."

It Ends With Us does not yet have an anticipated release date. The first season of 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.