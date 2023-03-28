1923 Star Harrison Ford Speaks Out on If He's Worked With Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner

Screen legends Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford are both integral parts of Taylor Sheridan's ongoing Yellowstone universe, but they've never actually spoken about their connected roles. Costner has starred in the main Yellowstone series for five seasons as John Dutton, the patriarch of the modern Dutton family (and current Governor of Montana). Ford leads the all-star ensemble of spinoff/prequel series 1923, starring alongside Helen Mirren as Jacob Dutton, the brother of John's great-great-grandfather.

These two can be seen as anchors of the Yellowstone franchise (despite rumors that Costner may be exiting the series). According to Ford, however, they haven't spoken about the franchise or discussed their roles with one another. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford explained that he didn't want Costner's work or input to influence his performance as Jacob.

"I wanted my own singular relationship with Taylor [Sheridan] to rule my behavior and my thoughts," Ford said. "I didn't want to dirty up the road with somebody else's. I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job."

Future of 1923 on Paramount+

Unlike the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, 1923 will be returning for a second season. Ford opened up about his excitement regarding Season 2 of the Paramount+ western series.

"The simplest answer is probably the most truthful: After two years of sitting on my ass during COVID, and waiting quite a few years for Indiana Jones to start, I had not done as much work as I wanted to and I wanted to do different things," Ford said about his recent influx of work. "So [Shrinking] came along and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn't realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it's worth it. I'm excited to do another season of both."

The entire first Season of 1923 is available to stream on Paramount+. Yellowstone can be found on Peacock.