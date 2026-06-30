1980s Cult Classic Is Finally Getting a Sequel Movie After 41 Years, OG Cast Set To Return

A defining trait of the 1980s movie scene was what became known as the “Brat Pack” era of films, a collective of movies that largely starred the same crew of faces. These faces were all young, 20-something stars that had risen to fame incredibly quickly in Hollywood, catapulting their status to extreme heights for the era as they became known not only for their time on screen but also for partying between projects. Though a slew of films fall under the umbrella of being “Brat Pack” movies there are two that defined it fully, both arriving in 1985, with John Hughes’s The Breakfast Club and Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire.

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Unlike a lot of other movies from that era, neither of these films have been remade or become the basis for a sequel, but not for lack of trying. Speaking in a new interview while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, St. Elmo’s Fire star Rob Lowe confirmed they’re working on a sequel as we speak. “We’re writing the script for St. Elmo’s Fire (sequel). I’m trying to get it done. I’m excited. Because I think the reason that St. continues to mean a lot to people was it’s such a great snapshot. It’s such a snapshot of your 20s. And I think a movie about people debating whether they should be called ‘Grandpa’ is probably a good idea.”

St. Elmo’s Fire Sequel Heating Up

At the time of its release, St. Elmo’s Fire wasn’t exactly the kind of film that would have kickstarted a franchise. The coming-of-age drama was pretty heavy in its content, focusing on young adults either fresh out of college or still studying, finding themselves in more and more adult scenarios that they clearly aren’t prepared for. Even the ending of the movie leaves a nice button that wraps it all together, as they decide to go to a different bar than St. Elmo’s because “not so many kids” are present.

To that end, it makes sense why a sequel never happened before, on top of the fact that the entire cast got very famous very fast, and it would have been tough at the time to get them all back together. “Everybody wants to do it and you just got to get the script right,” Lowe teased about the sequel. “That’s what we’re working on.”

In addition to Lowe, the original film starred Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Mare Winningham, Andrew McCarthy, and Andie MacDowell, all major stars for the time. Many of these actors have transitioned from being in front of the camera to working behind it, like Emilio Estevez, but that said, none have fully retreated from Hollywood life, meaning that the sequel wouldn’t have to pull anyone out of retirement and could, in theory, get the whole gang back together.

What’s worth noting is that talk about a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel has been going on for over two years now. Ironically, despite the members of the Brat Pack hating the label of that term at the time, the documentary about them and that era (which, of course, was called Brat Pack) is what actually ignited interest in a follow-up, with Sony eager to bring it to life after that project. The last update on the project was a year ago, June of 2025, when Lowe noted that the script was still being worked on.

To that end, it’s really unclear what the progress on the sequel will look like in another year’s time. It’s worth noting that there’s currently no director attached to the film (publicly, at least) nor any actual writers. As a result, when talent like that gets attached, it could force even more rewriters. So, as exciting as St. Elmo’s Fire sequel is, this one could get stuck in development for years.