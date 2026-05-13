5 Iconic ‘80s Movies You Can Stream Right Now

When we talk about great decades for entertainment, the 1990s usually come up and understandably so. That was a decade of great sci-fi, rom-coms, and more. But the 1990s aren’t the only decade with great movies. The 1980s was also a great time for movie fans, bringing to the screen a wide variety of movies, many of which remain beloved and iconic to this day.

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And we’re not simply talking about nostalgia here; the 1980s offered some truly great movies that are all-time classics, covering every genre you can imagine from thriller to fantasy, to adventure, and beyond. They’re movies you want to come back to over and over because of not only the memories, but how good they really are and thanks to streaming, you can stream many of them right now. Here are five of the best—and where to stream them this month.

5) Labyrinth (Netflix)

Image courtesy of Tri-Star Pictures

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Labyrinth is one of the greatest fantasy movies of all time. One of Jim Henson’s best projects, the film has a special place in the hearts of many ‘80s kids but even beyond the lens of nostalgia continues to hold up as an example of expansive storytelling that is both magical and terrifying at the same time. The film stars Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teen who is frustrated with her baby brother (who is constantly crying and who has been given her beloved teddy bear), frustratedly wishes her brother would be taken away by goblins—and it happens, leaving Sarah just 13 hours to solve the Goblin King Jareth’s (David Bowie) labyrinth and find the child before he’s turned into a goblin forever. It’s an incredible movie with some truly incredible scenes and you can currently stream it on Netflix.

As musical dramas go, there are few as fun and memorable as Footloose. Released in 1984, the film stars Kevin Bacon as Ren McCormack, a Chicago teen who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have both been banned within city limits thanks to Reverend Shaw Moore (John Lithgow). Oh, yeah, the Reverent is also the father of Ariel (Lori Singer), Ren’s love interest. Of course, a ban on dancing isn’t going to fly with the teens, and Ren attempts to overturn the ban. It’s a fun, exciting movie with an incredible soundtrack, specifically the songs “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams, both of which were nominated for Academy Awards. You can stream it this month on Paramount+.

3) The Princess Bride (Hulu)

20th Century Studios

While there are a lot of great fantasy films, there are none as beloved as The Princess Bride. Directed by the late Rob Reiner, the film stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Billy Crystal, and Carol Kane and follows farmhand Westley (Elwes) on a quest to rescue his true love, the kidnapped Princess Buttercup (Wright). The film is funny, heartwarming, and full of incredible characters. It’s widely considered one of the best movies ever made and was even selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2016. Stream it this month on Hulu.

2) WarGames (Prime Video)

While the tech in WarGames is certainly dated—the film was released in 1983, after all—the story and its themes still hold up and paired with some truly great performances, the film remains an all-time sci-fi classic that feels a little too real. The film stars Matthew Broderick as David Lightman, a bored Seattle high school student and hacker who uses his computer to access his school’s system to change grades for himself and his friend Jennifer (Ally Sheedy). However, he unwittingly ends up accessing a U.S. military supercomputer with access to the nuclear arsenal, accidentally triggering a false alarm that threatens to set off World War III with the Soviet Union. Even with the technology being very different today, the threat of accidental nuclear war is chilling even today, making this one a great watch. You can stream it on Prime Video.

1) The Goonies (Peacock)

Goonies never say die and the importance of the 1985 film hasn’t died more than 40 years after its release. Directed by Richard Donner from a script by Chris Columbus based on a story by Steven Spielberg—yes, The Goonies is stacked with talent—the beloved adventure film follows a group of kids from the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon who, in an effort to save their homes from foreclosure, find an old treasure map and end up on an epic adventure to find the fortune of legendary 17th-century pirate One-Eyed Willy. The film boasts an incredible cast, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan. The film is currently available to stream on Peacock and there’s even better news: a sequel is in the works.

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