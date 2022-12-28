2022 was the year that Hollywood tried to get things back to normal. With audiences seeming more eager than ever to return to movie theaters after the billion-dollar success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, not to mention the ever-present need for distraction, there was a lot for people to watch that they were expecting to entertain them and plenty of surprises that none of us could have seen coming. Be it a horror movie that hid everything about itself from the trailers to hundreds of years in the past prequel, and Tom Cruise's latest action spectacle, there probably hasn't been a better crop of eclectic movies released in a year in quite some time.

ComicBook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Award for Best Movie is proud to present the winner from this batch of excellent nominees, which includes the latest entry in the Predator franchise with Hulu's franchise departure, Prey; the long-awaited legacy sequel that has been waiting in the wings, Top Gun: Maverick; the surprise, runaway word-of-mouth horror hit, Barbarian; the multiverse-centric and multi-genre specific mind bender, Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Jordan Peele's latest movie, the Hollywood-lampooning horror, NOPE. But only one film could be the Golden Issue's Best Movie of 2022.

And the winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Movie is...

Everything Everywhere All At Once!

Earlier this summer Marvel Studios confirmed that their next three phases of movies and shows will be under the banner of "The Multiverse Saga," something fans notably saw in Loki, What If...?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The problem though is that this A24 movie from the directing team of Daniels managed to completely outdo every creative decision made by Marvel Studios with regard to the potential of a multiverse and the unique ideas at play within that concept.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also manages to take the massive potential of the multiverse and contain it into a story about family, thanks largely to Michelle Yeoh's stunning performance as Evelyn Quan Wang, a character whose place in a mundane world becomes not only the anchor for the entire thing but hammers home its messages. Yeoh is flanked by an army of standouts alongside her including Stephanie Hsu as her daughter Joy, channeling Millennial rage in a way that few others did on screen all year; and the return of Ke Huy Quan to the big screen, playing her husband Waymond with the right amount of sincerity that has confirmed this former child actor was a star all along. Even with the trio's amazing work as the primary version of their characters, they're all able to extend themselves and show off their range by playing other versions of these roles from across the multiverse. Special shout out to the version of Waymond and Evelyn that are looking hot after a movie premiere in Hong Kong.

Central to everything about Everything Everywhere All At Once is what the writers/directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan were able to manage. Not only does this movie touch on every juvenile joke from a middle school locker room, but it balances it along with unique fight choreography that never feels stale and intense drama that grounds the entire thing. Daniels' movie is one that we'll be talking about for years, not only for how its unique take on the material manages to outdo other titles with 100 times the budget but that its boundless creativity showcased the power of movies in all of its forms and genres in one place. And that is why Everything Everywhere All At Once is the Best Movie of ComicBook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Awards.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once on their Golden Issue Awards win!

The nominees for Best Movie are: