One of the Year’s Most Acclaimed Movies Finally Comes to Streaming Next Week

One of 2022’s best movies so far is about to head to streaming. On Wednesday, it was announced that Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available to stream via purchase on both Apple TV and Amazon Prime beginning on Tuesday, June 7. This will occur before the film is released on 4k UHD and Blu-ray next month. Apple TV users who purchase the film will also get to see an eight-minute-long, previously-unseen blooper reel.

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a tired Chinese-American woman struggling to stay afloat. Things get weird when she discovers she’s the key to saving the multiverse and can access the knowledge and talents of all her various selves from across the infinite universes. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), James Hong (Blade Runner), Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians). The project is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels.

“It was a great script, it was beautifully written,” Quan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think I got a lot of it. I was laughing, I was crying, because it was such a beautiful story, even though it’s painted on this amazing science-fiction, action, drama, comedy canvas, but at the core of it was this family. And that’s what held the entire story together about love and connection, about acceptance.”

“But yeah, the script was just incredible,” Quan added. “And what’s amazing is that we shot the entire movie without making any changes to the script. Once when we began rolling cameras, we shot it the way it was written. We shot it in 38 days … It was also great to witness on set how the Daniels brought all those beautiful words [together] and put it up on the screen.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once has made headlines in the months since its debut, grossing over $50 million dollars at the domestic box office. This has officially made the film the highest-grossing A24 project yet.

