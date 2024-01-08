Paul Giamatti Wins Golden Globe For Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti just won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes for his role in The Holdovers.

The first major awards season of the year is underway as the 2024 Golden Globes are taking place at The Beverly Hilton. Leading into the Emmys and Oscars, this year's Golden Globes mark the first time the event isn't being put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After disbanding last year, the HFPA sold the show to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, which now produce the awards gala with Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

As with past years, this year's Best Actor award is split into two categories, with one actor winning for Best Actor in a Drama, and another winning for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. This year's winner for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy is Paul Giamatti, for his role in 2023's The Holdovers.

Also nominated for the award included Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Timothée Chalament (Wonka), Matt Damon (Air), Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid), and Jeffery Wright (American Fiction).

"The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year," Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said of this year's gala. "Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

How To Watch The Golden Globes:



It was confirmed at the end of last year that the Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home. The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS, with the telecast scheduled for Sunday, January 7th at 8 PM ET, following the network's NFL doubleheader. Fans of film and television's big night will be able to watch the ceremony on network television or on Paramount+ and CBS apps.

The switch to CBS comes after NBC chose not to renew its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That decision was made amid controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, which began to be criticized at length in 2020.