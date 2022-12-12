Golden Globes 2023 Nominations Include an Underdog Anime

Today, the 80th Golden Globe Awards is making headlines, and we have its nominations to thank. After all, the event did just announce which stars will be up for awards in 2023, and some impressive projects also made the list. From live-action to animation, the Golden Globes plans to celebrate all things theater next year, and a special anime will be included in that list.

Yes, you read that right. The 2023 Golden Globes has added an anime to its line-up. It turns out the Best Motion Picture – Animated category made the surprising decision with help from GKIDS. After all, Inu-Oh is nominated for the award alongside Disney's Turning Red and Netflix's Pinocchio with Guillermo Del Toro.

For those not familiar with Inu-Oh, the gorgeous film is by director Masaaki Yuasa. The musical is based on Video Furukawa's novel Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh, and it focuses on a rather unique friendship. The movie follows a dancer named Inu-Oh as they befriend a blind musician named Tomona. Shamed for their physical differences, the two entertainers use their talents to prove society's notions about their worth wrong.

Produced by Science SARU, Inu-Oh made its debut in Japan this May, and it has garnered tons of acclaim. With a couple of festival awards under its thumb, Yuasa's movie will take on industry giants at the 2023 Golden Globes. This nomination marks the second time an anime has been honored by the organization. The first nomination went to Mirai in 2018 as director Mamoru Hosoda's hit was recognized by voters, but ultimately, the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

