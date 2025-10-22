2025’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece Sequel May Have Trailers for 4 of Next Year’s Biggest Movies

This year’s summer blockbuster season is long behind us, but there are still some notable tentpole releases that should be sizable box office draws. Chief among those titles is Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the massively popular Avatar franchise. Director James Cameron’s latest should quickly become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, meaning there will be a lot of people in those screenings during the always-busy holiday season. For studios, that makes the Fire and Ash premiere the ideal launch pad to kick off promotion for next year’s crop of blockbusters, and it looks like there are going to be plenty of new trailers arriving alongside Avatar.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but there are several rumors purporting that previews for some notable 2026 tentpoles will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Earlier this month, there was speculation of a teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and that may not be the only Marvel title getting a trailer soon. The X account TrailerTrack has heard “rumblings” of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser. World of Reel reports that a “full-length trailer” for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will arrive as well. Additionally, Supergirl has been mentioned as another possibility, meaning there could be four significant trailers attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

How Many New Trailers Will Be Attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash?

It isn’t surprising that there are so many rumors about new trailers being attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Cameron’s film is by far the biggest cinematic event remaining on the calendar, so it’s all but a guarantee these previews would reach a sizable, global audience. The first two Avatar films crossed the $2 billion milestone at the worldwide box office; while it’s impossible to say for sure that Fire and Ash will follow suit, it should still be a huge hit. Taking advantage of the Avatar premiere to start building hype for major releases makes a lot of sense. It’s reminiscent of Universal’s marketing strategy for Oppenheimer, which had a trailer attached to Avatar: The Way of Water.

But just because Avatar: Fire and Ash is the ideal venue for a trailer premiere doesn’t mean we’ll actually get teasers for all of these films. Studios obviously want their trailers to stand out, and releasing a first look at a key tentpole into a sea of other previews means it could get lost in the shuffle (especially if audiences prefer some trailers over others). Of the four films amongst the rumors, Supergirl has the earliest release date, debuting in June 2026 (six months after Avatar). Even if one of these skips the Avatar premiere, there’s still plenty of time to put together a strong marketing campaign. The Super Bowl will be right around the corner by the time Avatar is in theaters, although in an age where studios are looking to trim costs, paying up for a very expensive TV spot may not be so desirable.

It’ll be interesting to see if both Marvel releases get trailers with Avatar. While Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are being distributed by different studios, there could be something in place to ensure marketing materials for the two are spaced out a bit. It might make more sense for there to be just a single new Marvel trailer attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, making it easier to keep audiences’ attention focused on the one. As exciting as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be, any first look would likely be overshadowed by Doomsday. To avoid that from happening, Marvel might be in a spot where it has to choose one over the other instead of doubling down.

Previews for The Odyssey and Supergirl seem like safe bets. In the case of the former, Universal would be following the precedent it set with the Oppenheimer trailer release. It wouldn’t be surprising if there was a special sneak peek designed specifically for IMAX theaters in addition to a general trailer that will eventually be released online. As for Supergirl, DC Studios released the first look at Superman in December 2024, so it could look to follow that playbook for its next summer tentpole.

