The MCU Is Finally Paying Off An 8-Year-Old Post-Credits Scene (& It Gives Me Hope For More)

There was a Marvel Cinematic Universe post-credit scene that seemed to go nowhere, and it seemed it would go down as another one that was never paid off. This has become a problem in the MCU as the studio pivots and changes plans, leading some promised stingers to be forgotten and buried. This happened in everything from The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Love & Thunder. However, there is some exciting news about the updates to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the movie will pay off one of these mostly forgotten post-credit teases from the past.

Here is a look at what post-credit stinger Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pay off and what this could mean for the future projects in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Paying Off Homecoming Post-Credit Scene

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the main villain was The Vulture. His battle with Spider-Man ended with his defeat, although he went to prison knowing who Spider-Man really is. This was a big deal because it meant that he was in prison and had some valuable information for people who hated Spider-Man and wanted revenge. One of these men approached him in the post-credit scene.

While he was never named, this was Mac Gargon’s Scorpion, as evidenced by the scorpion tattoo on his neck. He approached Vulture and said it was interesting they were in prison together, and he heard that he knew Spider-Man’s secret identity. In what was really a character-building moment for him, Vulture said he didn’t know, and if he did, Spider-Man would already “be dead.” That was the extent of the scene, but Scorpion clearly has a grudge against Spider-Man that was never repaid.

However, that is now being paid off in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie appears to have a Gang-War theme, which has happened throughout Spider-Man comics, and one of the villains already announced is Scorpion. Not only is Scorpion coming back, but the MCU is paying off the post-credit scene by confirming Michael Mando is back to reprise the role, tying the two films together. The actor has also teased a possible Venom sighting and a possible supervillain team. The possibilities are limitless.

The MCU Can Bring Back Other Post-Credit Teases

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

However, this also opens up the possibility of more post-credit scenes getting paid off. It took eight years for Scorpion to show back up after his tease. It took 17 years for Marvel to bring back The Leader after the tease in The Incredible Hulk. There doesn’t seem to be a time limit on how long the MCU takes to pay off its various teases.

This is nowhere more evident than in The Eternals. That movie ended with no less than three teases, and nothing is close to being paid off yet. Dane Whitman found Black Knight’s sword, only for Blade to speak to him from offscreen. The Blade movie has still not been released. The Celestials took away Sersi as they decided whether to pass judgment on Earth. Finally, Eros showed up, but Thanos’s brother hasn’t returned yet either.

In Thor: Love & Thunder, a new Guardians of the Galaxy team was formed, and Star-Lord returned to Earth. Hercules was also shown, and Zeus sent him to get revenge against Thor. Once again, these were never paid off. The end of the last Doctor Strange movie showed Clea showing up and taking Strange to a new battle. Shang-Chi’s post-credit scene showed him working with Wong and Captain Marvel. Most of these have not been paid off, thanks to the MCU halting production on several movies as box-office numbers began to decline.

However, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Captain America: Brave New World showed before it, Marvel doesn’t forget its storyline strands and dangling plot points. It might just take a little more time, and the MCU might pay off many of these post-credit scenes for those patient enough to wait.

