20th Century and Searchlight Movies to Debut on Hulu

The Walt Disney Company kicked off its "Disney Investor Day" presentations with the heads of its many arms of distribution spotlight news from their corners of the House of Mouse. Hulu President Kelly Campbell made the announcement that “In the U.S., Hulu will launch exclusive original films produced by 20th Century Studios and Searchlight.” A simultaneous announcement was made on Twitter as well, which added the addendum "Expect more news on this front in the coming months." It's unclear as of this writing if this was meant to tease the arrival of films from the two studios that have already been shot and not yet released or a plan for 20th Century movies going forward.

Some of the movies that have already been produced by 20th Century Studios that haven't yet been released are The King's Man, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Bob's Burgers: The Movie, Ron's Gone Wrong, Deep Water, The Last Duel, and West Side Story. It's uncertain if any of these movies will move straight to Hulu rather than be released in theaters but as they said, look for more details in the coming months.

New shows for Hulu were also confirmed including: Only Murders in the Building which reunites two comedy icons: Disney Legend Steve Martin and Martin Short, who will be joined by the one and only Selena Gomez; Dropout, the unbelievable tale of Elizabeth Holmes starring Kate McKinnon; Dopesick, a harrowing new drama series inspired by true events with an all-star cast that includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, and Rosario Dawson; Nine Perfect Strangers from creator David E. Kelley and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

"While I wish we could be together for this, I think you'll find the presentation we have you to be truly spectacular," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said as the presentation began. He highlighted Disney+'s success in its first year, noting: "Given that story telling is at the heart of everything we do at Disney, we're incredibly proud of how our stories ave been embraced by people around the world. More than 1 billion people have identified themselves as true fans with deep connections to our brands." Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers as of this announcement.