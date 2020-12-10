Disney+ to Release 10 Marvel Series, 10 Star Wars Series, and 30 Originals Over Next Few Years

✖

Disney revealed upcoming plans for Marvel Studios, Pixar, Star Wars, and more for the Disney+ streaming service, and the sheer amount of projects they have in the pipeline is staggering. During the presentation for Disney Investor Day 2020, they announced 10 exclusive series from Marvel Studios, another 10 exclusive series for Star Wars, and multiple other film and TV projects from other studios to debut on Disney+ over the next few years. That also includes 15 live-action series, animated series, and Pixar series, and another 15 live-action, animated, and Pixar movies coming directly to the streaming service.

Disney followed that up by announcing the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon, the new movie from Walt Disney Animation, will be extending and getting a Premiere Access release date on Disney+. They did not reveal as of yet that it would be $30, the same price that Mulan released on Premiere Access.

The company has already made original content a priority on the streaming service, launching with the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and family films like Noel and Lady and the Tramp. They followed up with more movies and shows including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Godmothered, and scripted reality series. They also released big movies meant for theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic, with films like Mulan and Onward debuting on Disney+ instead of in movie theaters.

Marvel Studios is about to get into the mix with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki all set to debut in 2021. This is in addition to shows that are currently filming or getting ready to film, like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and What If...? There are also reports of a Nick Fury series, though that has yet to be officially revealed.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.