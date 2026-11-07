29 Years Ago, The Most Misunderstood Sci-Fi Movie of All Time Was Released, And Some Fans Still Don’t Get It

Science fiction is a popular genre for a lot of reasons. A big one are the stories that fall under the sci-fi umbrella tend to be extremely engaging, often set in high tech or futuristic realities that are both different enough from our own that it’s easy to get immersed in. But sci-fi movies also have layers of meaning, using their stories as cautionary tales or to otherwise serve as commentary on real-world issues. 29 years ago, one such absolute masterpiece of a sci-fi film was released, but everyone missed the point — and even now there are those who still don’t get what the film was trying to say.

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Starship Troopers opened in theaters on November 4, 1997, and it had all the makings of a hit. The film was directed by Paul Verhoeven, who made other sci-fi films like RoboCop and Total Recall. The film was based on a novel by esteemed sci-fi author Robert Heinlein, and it had a young, attractive up and coming cast. But the film performed poorly at the box office and was hit with harsh criticism as well as claims that the movie was an endorsement of fascism. However, the reality was that the movie was actually the opposite, a cleverly done scathing anti-fascist satire and everyone misunderstood it at the time.

Starship Troopers Is An Ultra-Violent Interstellar War Movie With a Serious Message

In Starship Troopers, teen Johnny Rico and his friends in the 23rd century are serving in the armed forces for the Earth’s world government, United Citizen Federation. They are fighting an interstellar war against an alien species called Arachnids, or “bugs” as they are derisively called. While the film’s premise and the initial story seems like a straightforward good guys battling a monster threat situation, as the movie continues it is slowly and subtly revealed that humanity is the real evil and that the conflict with the Arachnids are a result of human actions and that the devastating attack on Buenos Aires that kicks off a full on war against the “bugs” might have been used to justify the Federation’s already-existing desire to exterminate their “enemies”. You can also layer in detail about how citizen ship in the Federation works and, while it’s presented that everything is good, the Federation controls who gets basic rights — and they have to be earned through service.

But while all of that sounds like something that should make for obvious clues that this is satire with a message, Verhoeven does an incredible job of tricking the audience into thinking that maybe the Federation really is good and progressive. Earth looks like a utopia with clean, safe cities, high-tech schools, an absence of racism, and a military that entirely integrated in terms of gender. All dressed up, it’s hard to see something that looks that good as being problematic. He also took things one step further with how he used other elements of the movie to make audiences root for the military. The music used had the swells and sounds of heroic fanfare. He structured the film like propaganda — right down to the lead actors being attractive and fairly inexperienced — and it actually worked. Many audiences thought the movie was rooting for the war machine and authoritarianism.

Decades Later, People Are Noticing The Subversion

While most people missed it at the time — and there are those who still don’t get it — the years have thankfully been kind to Starship Troopers. As people discover the film now or re-watch it, those little tells that the Federation is problematic are a little easier to pick out. Johnny Rico reads much less like a dutiful soldier now and someone who has pretty much been stripped of humanity and soul after everything he’s experienced, leaving him a hollow shell that is easily used to help draw in more recruits to enlist and “do their part”.

Part of the new awareness of and appreciation for how the movie is actually a satire comes from the idea that hindsight is 20/20 and the world now id very different. Political and social movements and events in the years since the film’s release have made understanding and awareness of fascism a bit more keen than perhaps it was in 1997, but that doesn’t discount what Verhoeven was doing at the time. Starship Troopers is detailed, layered, and a fascinating watch — and it’s worth revisiting.

Did you realize Starship Troopers was satire when you first watched it? Let us know in the comments.