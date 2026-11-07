Stargate Returns to Free Streaming Just as Amazon Prepares Another TV Reboot Attempt

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster year for Stargate fans. While 2025 closed with the announcement that Prime Video was officially rebooting the beloved sci-fi franchise after a 16-year absence from the small screen, in July that project was canceled reportedly over concerns of how broad of appeal that take would have had. Then, in October, fans were hit with a surprise that Prime Video confirmed another reboot, this time WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on board. That’s a lot for fans to roll with, but at least now there’s something they can simply sit back and enjoy until more updates come through — and fortunately this is free.

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The original 1994 Stargate movie is now available free to stream on Pluto TV. The film, directed by Roland Emmerich, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Dean Deviln, stars Kurt Russell and James Spader and follows Egyptologist and linguist Dr. Daniel Jackson (Spader) who is recruited by the military to decode a mysterious, ancient ring-shaped structure that had been discovered in Egypt in 1928. That structure turns out to be a portal — a Stargate — that when activated, creates a wormhole to travel to a distant planet called Abydos and Jackson, along with Russell’s Colonel Jack O’Neil discover a shocking truth about ancient myth and legend that could be very, very dangerous.

Stargate Kicked Off a Franchise — And Is a Perfect Watch While We Wait for Reboot News

Stargate did well at the box office, though it was met with mixed reviews from critics who praised Spader’s performance, but weren’t huge fans of the script. That said, it’s a solid premise and fans felt so, too. While the film was originally envisioned as a trilogy, what we ended up getting was a television series, Stargate SG-1. That series, which debuted in 1997 on Showtime before moving to the Sci fi Channel (now Syfy) in 2002, was a continuation of the movie, picking up a year later. The series was created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner and saw new actors take over the roles of Jackson and O’Neil. Running for 10 total seasons, the series expanded the mythology and the adventures to other planets and galaxies.

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SG-1 would itself get spinoff series, including Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, and the whole franchise has become an absolute icon of sci-fi entertainment with a passionate and devoted fanbase. Fans have been asking for more Stargate since Atlantis ended in 2009, but while the path to that more has been complex, it certainly seems to be one that Amazon Studios is committed to walking down — which means we’ll eventually get more Stargate and it seems like the franchise is in good hands. Schaeffer’s done a good job in her other television work weaving together something that is both approachable for newcomers but also incorporates things that established fans will be pleased with. That is a big reason now is a great time to watch Stargate on Pluto TV. With the movie being the story that started it all, a refresher can’t hurt — but it is also a prime opportunity for those curious about the reboot project to get a taste for the adventure to come that might just find them immersing themselves in the universe’s rich, dense lore.

Stargate is streaming for free this month on Pluto TV.